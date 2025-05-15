Tamannaah Bhatia wears basic cotton kurta set and totally no makeup for an everyday look

Looks like Tamannaah Bhatia has set a goal to guide us in keeping our casual outing look both comfy and fashionable. Last night (May 14), the actress visited Raveena Tandon dressed in a purple kurta set, proving that traditional outfits make the best minimal fashion statements. And we can’t wait to decode her look. So let’s dive in!

Tamannaah Bhatia's elegant kurta set is a perfect ethnic addition to our wardrobe. It featured a cotton kurta with a flared design, half-sleeves, and a V-neckline adorned with intricate prints and a floral pattern all over. Her ensemble had a relaxed fit that hugged her body loosely, making it perfect for an effortless everyday look.

Also, if you’re planning a quick outing, ditch the usual jeans and opt for traditional wear to channel your inner desi energy—it’ll undoubtedly make everyone swoon over you, just like we’re crushing on Tamannaah.

Focusing back on the Aaj Ki Raat fame, she paired her kurta with loose printed purple pants that perfectly complemented the outfit, finishing the look with a matching dupatta casually draped over her shoulders.

Ensuring she didn’t appear over-the-top, the actress kept her accessories minimal yet striking with stud earrings and layered bracelets on her wrist. Her colored hair was left open, parted to the side, beautifully framing her face. For footwear, she slipped into heels.

As for beauty, she chose a no-makeup look. Her skin appeared flawless and natural, reflecting her preference for simplicity over glam.

Looking at Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion, it’s clear she has effortlessly mastered the art of dressing for every occasion. Whether it’s a red carpet event or a casual outing, she always offers fashion tips for those who want to stand out. So next time you want to wear traditional and keep it subtle and simple, you know who to rely on—Tamannaah Bhatia has got you covered!

