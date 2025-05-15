Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Akshay Kumar's latest courtroom drama on C Sankaran Nair collects Rs 55 lakh
On the 28th day of its release, Kesari Chapter 2 has fetched Rs 55 lakh net business at the box office. The legal drama, which was released on April 18, will soon end its theatrical run.
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Kesari Chapter 2 arrived in theaters around a month ago, on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday. The courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar has completed four weeks of its theatrical run. Set during the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari 2 has collected Rs 55 lakh today.
Kesari Chapter 2 is nearing its end run with an expected target of Rs 92 to Rs 94 crore. The legal drama is currently below the Rs 90 crore mark. It has maintained a steady hold at low levels at the box office. As far as day-wise performance is concerned, the holdover release is experiencing a downward trajectory these days.
On Day 28, the Akshay Kumar starrer fetched Rs 55 lakh, which was Rs 5 lakh less than what it earned yesterday, i.e. Rs 60 lakh. In the first week, the courtroom battle movie stood at Rs 45 crore net business. In the second week, it recorded Rs 27.75 crore, followed by Rs 9 crore in the third week. The fourth week collection of the Kesari sequel was registered as Rs 6 crore.
The cumulative business of Karan Johar's co-production now stands at Rs 87.75 crore.
|Day/Week
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 45 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 27.75 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 9 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 1.15 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 1 crore
|Day 27
|Rs 0.6 crore
|Day 28
|Rs 0.55 crore
|Total
|Rs 87.75 crore
Centered around C Sankaran Nair, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, it marks the spiritual sequel to the 2019 release, Kesari.
