Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Akshay Kumar's latest courtroom drama on C Sankaran Nair collects Rs 55 lakh

On the 28th day of its release, Kesari Chapter 2 has fetched Rs 55 lakh net business at the box office. The legal drama, which was released on April 18, will soon end its theatrical run.

By Nisha Singh
Published on May 15, 2025  |  10:31 PM IST |  4K
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Akshay Kumar's latest courtroom drama on C Sankaran Nair collects Rs 55 lakh
Picture courtesy: Zee Music Company/YouTube

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Kesari Chapter 2 arrived in theaters around a month ago, on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday. The courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar has completed four weeks of its theatrical run. Set during the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari 2 has collected Rs 55 lakh today.

Kesari Chapter 2 is nearing its end run with an expected target of Rs 92 to Rs 94 crore. The legal drama is currently below the Rs 90 crore mark. It has maintained a steady hold at low levels at the box office. As far as day-wise performance is concerned, the holdover release is experiencing a downward trajectory these days.

On Day 28, the Akshay Kumar starrer fetched Rs 55 lakh, which was Rs 5 lakh less than what it earned yesterday, i.e. Rs 60 lakh. In the first week, the courtroom battle movie stood at Rs 45 crore net business. In the second week, it recorded Rs 27.75 crore, followed by Rs 9 crore in the third week. The fourth week collection of the Kesari sequel was registered as Rs 6 crore.

The cumulative business of Karan Johar's co-production now stands at Rs 87.75 crore.

Day/Week Net India Collections
Week 1 Rs 45 crore
Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore
Week 3 Rs 9 crore
Day 22 Rs  0.60 crore
Day 23 Rs 1.15 crore 
Day 24 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 25 Rs 0.60 crore
Day 26 Rs 1 crore
Day 27 Rs 0.6 crore
Day 28 Rs 0.55 crore
Total  Rs 87.75 crore

Centered around C Sankaran Nair, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, it marks the spiritual sequel to the 2019 release, Kesari.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas 

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

