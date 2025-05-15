Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Akshay Kumar's latest courtroom drama on C Sankaran Nair collects Rs 55 lakh

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Kesari Chapter 2 arrived in theaters around a month ago, on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday. The courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar has completed four weeks of its theatrical run. Set during the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari 2 has collected Rs 55 lakh today.

Kesari Chapter 2 is nearing its end run with an expected target of Rs 92 to Rs 94 crore. The legal drama is currently below the Rs 90 crore mark. It has maintained a steady hold at low levels at the box office. As far as day-wise performance is concerned, the holdover release is experiencing a downward trajectory these days.

On Day 28, the Akshay Kumar starrer fetched Rs 55 lakh, which was Rs 5 lakh less than what it earned yesterday, i.e. Rs 60 lakh. In the first week, the courtroom battle movie stood at Rs 45 crore net business. In the second week, it recorded Rs 27.75 crore, followed by Rs 9 crore in the third week. The fourth week collection of the Kesari sequel was registered as Rs 6 crore.

The cumulative business of Karan Johar's co-production now stands at Rs 87.75 crore.

Day/Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 9 crore Day 22 Rs 0.60 crore Day 23 Rs 1.15 crore Day 24 Rs 1.50 crore Day 25 Rs 0.60 crore Day 26 Rs 1 crore Day 27 Rs 0.6 crore Day 28 Rs 0.55 crore Total Rs 87.75 crore

Centered around C Sankaran Nair, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, it marks the spiritual sequel to the 2019 release, Kesari.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

