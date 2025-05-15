Is IOI planning 10th anniversary reunion in 2026? Members’ agencies react to new single and fanmeet rumors

After years of anticipation, fans of the iconic K-pop project group I.O.I might finally see the members reunite. On May 15, Korean media outlet Sports DongA reported that discussions have begun about a potential reunion to mark the group’s 10th debut anniversary in 2026. According to the report, the proposed plan includes releasing a commemorative single. It also involves organizing a fan meeting event to celebrate the milestone with longtime supporters.

The group was formed through Mnet’s competitive survival show Produce 101 in 2016. I.O.I was composed of eleven top-ranking trainees from different agencies: Jeon Somi, Kim Sejeong, Choi Yoojung, Chungha, Kim Sohye, Kyulkyung (Zhou Jieqiong), Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Kang Mina, Lim Nayoung, and Yoo Yeonjung. Despite their immense popularity, I.O.I disbanded less than a year after debuting, in January 2017.

Now, all members are pursuing successful solo careers in music, acting, or television. A reunion has long seemed difficult due to scheduling conflicts and agency coordination. However, according to an industry insider cited in the report, the idea of coming together for a 10th anniversary project has gained serious traction among the members.

As quoted by Soompi, “This was the first discussion regarding the details of the promotion timing, method, management, and more,” the source shared. “Currently, all the members are promoting [their own projects], so it is difficult to coordinate their schedule, but the members have a strong will to reunite, so we are looking at it positively.”

Following the news, several entertainment agencies representing I.O.I members issued brief statements. Some confirmed that conversations had occurred but emphasized that no decisions were finalized. “The reunion of the I.O.I members is not confirmed. We are in discussion,” said one agency. Another representative added, “A reunion has not been decided yet. However, the members expressed their desire to hold a fan meeting in celebration of their 10th debut anniversary.”

There were also conflicting updates from others, stating that they had not yet been contacted regarding any reunion plans. Despite this, many fans view the very fact that talks are taking place as a hopeful sign. This is especially true given that a reunion planned in 2019 was canceled due to the vote manipulation controversy surrounding Produce 101.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, the idea of I.O.I returning for a 10th anniversary project has already generated buzz in online communities. Fans worldwide are keeping a close eye on updates. They are hoping that 2026 will mark the long-awaited reunion of one of K-pop’s most iconic girl groups.

