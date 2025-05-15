BTS’ Jin reveals real reason why Jungkook and V are ultimate fit for Handsome Guys show; can you guess his answer?

BTS’ Jin is active these days, all fired up for his upcoming second solo album, ECHO, dropping May 16 at 1 PM (KST). The singer is diving headfirst into his next big project, but that didn’t stop him from making a fun appearance on Handsome Guys, airing May 15, 2025.

During the chat, Jin kept it real and full of charm. He said watching the Handsome Guys crew feels like watching his BTS family. "It’s like our team vibes," he smiled. Jin also threw some playful spotlight on Jungkook, saying the show’s concept totally fits him. “Jungkook really eats well,” he joked—because we all know JK’s love for food is legendary.

Advertisement

But BTS' Jin didn’t stop there. He threw in a shoutout to V, saying he’d be a perfect match for the team’s atmosphere. One can picture V’s laid-back, cool energy blending seamlessly with the gang.

Indeed, Jin has never held back when it comes to expressing his thoughts, especially about Jungkook and V. He's also shared his thoughts about the other members as well. There's no doubt—Jungkook is Jin's baby, and V is his other baby.

So, keep your eyes peeled for Handsome Guys today and don’t miss Echo when it drops. Jin’s got a lot cooking, and honestly, we’re here for all of it.

BTS' Jin is set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour, the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, in support of his second solo album, Echo, is scheduled for release on May 16, 2025, at 1 PM KST. The tour will commence on June 28 in Goyang, South Korea, and will include 18 performances across nine major cities, with two shows in each location.

Advertisement

Tour Dates and Locations:

June 28–29 – Goyang, South Korea

July 5–6 – Chiba, Japan

July 12–13 – Osaka, Japan

July 17–18 – Anaheim, USA

July 22–23 – Dallas, USA

July 26–27 – Tampa, USA

July 30–31 – Newark, USA

August 5–6 – London, UK

August 9–10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

But that's not all. Jin is also set to make his second appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he'll perform the title track from Echo, Don't Say You Love Me, and sit down for an interview.

And in a crossover that has fans buzzing, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise is confirmed to be a guest on Jin's Run Jin show. Well, BTS' Jin's solo comeback isn't just about music—it's a global celebration of talent, charisma, and the power of connection.