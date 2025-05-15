What's next for BTS after June military discharge? From HYYH album to world tour and solo projects, all you need to know

BTS is poised to return to the spotlight next month, following the members' military discharge. Fans are eagerly anticipating a flurry of new music releases, world tours, and other exciting projects. BTS ARMY is abuzz with speculations about the group's plans following their highly anticipated full-group reunion. J-Hope's recent comments about the members discussing a comeback have only fueled the hype. Fans are expecting something truly spectacular from the K-pop icons.

As the countdown for RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's military discharge goes below a month, fans are on the edge of their seats, wondering what BTS has in store for them. Jimin and Jungkook, who enlisted together through the buddy system, will return to civilian life on June 11. BTS leader RM and V will be released a day earlier, on June 10, and SUGA will complete his mandatory social service on June 21. Before the Haegeum singer gets discharged, the group is expected to reunite on June 13.

What's so special about June 13, 2025? It will mark the boy band's 12th debut anniversary, and they are expected to be preparing something grand for the occasion. Interestingly, the date also coincides with J-Hope's encore concert. It is part of the two-day HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL stages of the artist, marking the culmination of his successful solo world tour. On the 13th, BTS is expected to make a surprise appearance at the Goyang concert, with or without SUGA.

BTS ARMY is of the opinion that the boy band will somehow make the OT7 reunion happen and hold a grand 12th anniversary FESTA event on that day. Some even speculated that SUGA might utilize his accumulated leave to facilitate an early discharge, but it's unclear whether South Korean military rules have such provisions. Previously, Lee Jae Sang, CEO of HYBE Corporation, provided an update on BTS's full-group comeback during the company's annual shareholders' meeting last month.

"The company is also discussing with top-tier composers and making preparations, but the artists (BTS members) need to think carefully and prepare," he said. It heightened the speculations of BTS preparing for a brand new album release. According to K-media outlet Yonhap News, BTS is slated to release a new group album in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the title and release date yet to be announced. The album drop might be followed by a world tour in early 2026.

Although not much is known about the album, it is expected to be the next part of the iconic HYYH (Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa) series, known as The Most Beautiful Moment in Life in English. It was first released in 2015, and to celebrate its 10th anniversary, BTS might be creating new music belonging to the HYYH universe. The series comprises three albums– The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2 and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever.

The speculation doesn't end here; BTS' oldest member Jin, who is set to release his second solo EP Echo on May 16, might include HYYH easter eggs as well. According to fans theories, his album's lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, might be about Jin using a time loop to alter the course of events around his dead lover of HYYH. Within the HYYH narrative, Jin's character is often depicted as someone who watches over or subtly influences the struggles of people around him.

Following his album release, Jin will set out for a 9-city solo RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR from June 28 to August 10. Besides Jin, rapper J-Hope is also reportedly gearing up for a physical solo album release around June or July 2025. He previously released three new tracks titled Sweet Dreams, LV Bag (with Don Toliver and Speedy) and Mona Lisa. They are expected to be part of his upcoming solo album.

