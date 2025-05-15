Gram Chikitsalay screening: Rumored couple Konkona Sensharma-Amol Prashar stir internet as they share warm hug and pose together; VIRAL VIDEO

The dating rumors of Konkona Sensharma and Amol Prashar have been rife for quite some time now. While the duo has neither confirmed nor denied the speculations, their first time appearance at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay broke the internet.

A video of Konkona Sensharma and Amol Prashar has been going viral on the internet ever since they made an appearance together at the Gram Chikitsalay screening. In a video captured by the paparazzi, the rumored couple can be seen sharing a warm hug before posing for the paparazzi. Their warm bond and cordial camaraderie caught everyone’s attention as they flashed their best smiles for the camera.

For the unversed, the dating rumors of Amol and Konkona started a year back after Konkana's ex-husband and actor Ranvir Shorey indirectly confirmed that the Wake Up Sid actress has moved on with Amol.

Actually, a parody account on Twitter shared a screenshot of Amol's post where he had taken a dig at PM Modi's mangalsutra comment. Above the screenshot, the tweet read: "Konkana Sensharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar."

The least expected reply came from the Singh Is Kinng actor, who responded, "I agree." This left many to wonder if Shorey confirmed their relationship.

Amol and Konkona shared screen space in the 2020 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

It is worth mentioning that in an earlier interview with The Times of India, Amol hinted at being in a committed relationship without revealing the name. "Nothing is stopping me. I have found no good reason to put it out there," he had said, further, noting that real relationships have a certain "sanctity" and feel more "pure" when kept private.

On the professional front, Amol is currently enjoying the release of his two back-to-back web shows, including Gram Chikitsalay and Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs.

Directed by Rahul Pandey, Gram Chikitsalay also features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in key roles. The screenplay of the show is penned by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava. Produced by Deepak Kumar Mishra, it started streaming on May 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

