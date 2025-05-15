EXCLUSIVE: “There are date issues, but we are trying our best”: Boney Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2

Over the last few days, it has been widely speculated in the industry circles that Diljit Dosanjh has walked out of the Anees Bazmee directed No Entry 2 co-starring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor owing to creative differences. The news soon made it to the media and spread like wildfire, leading to conjectures about the future of the comic caper. Pinkvilla reached out to producer Boney Kapoor, who gave an update on the actual scenario taking the casting of No Entry 2.

The filmmaker addressed that there are discussions with Diljit Dosanjh taking the dates, but confirmed that there are no creative differences with the actor. “Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out,” Boney Kapoor shared. A sequel to 2005 cult comedy, No Entry, the second instalment has been tentatively titled No Entry Mein Entry, and features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in lead, with 6 female leads.

The makers recently went on a recce to Greece and are intending to start the film in early 2026 with a start-to-finish schedule. The exact shoot timelines will be locked once there is a clarity on Diljit’s date. The date conflict is arising due to the demand from audience for more concerts from Diljit, which are now scheduled in the window of August to December. The concerts are expected to take place all across the world, and the calendar for the same is being chalked out. “There will be a clear picture on this entire scenario by June,” a source confirmed.

Meanwhile, Diljit is expected to start shooting for the Border sequel in June. The Anurag Singh directorial is all set to hit the big screen in January 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on No Entry 2.

