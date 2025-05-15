EXO’s Kai admits feeling ‘physically tired’ post military discharge, shares solo career plans including KAION concert

After a period of hiatus due to mandatory military service, EXO’s Kai is stepping back into the limelight. He is recharged, reflective, and ready to reconnect with his fans. In his latest feature with Elle magazine, the celebrated K-pop star posed for an exclusive photoshoot. During the candid interview, he opened up about his current state of mind. He also revealed his evolving outlook on performing and his excitement for what lies ahead.

Kai, known for his powerful stage presence, has just wrapped up promotions for his fourth solo mini album, Wait On Me. Its vibrant vibes and stylistic showcase of his growth as an artist. Now, with his first solo concert tour, KAION, just around the corner, he’s preparing to meet fans across different cities. This is something, he revealed, that hasn’t been easy during his early solo years due to the constraints of the pandemic.

Reflecting on this new phase of his career, Kai admitted to feeling the toll of physical exhaustion. However, he emphasized that emotionally and mentally, he’s stronger than ever. He explained that since this is his first project following his discharge from mandatory military service, he feels completely reenergized and ready to work.

“I want to let fans who haven’t seen me in two years know that we’ll be meeting more often now,” he said with a calm sense of certainty. “I’m physically tired, but mentally I’m incredibly happy and feel very fulfilled because I’m confident that I’m doing the best I can right now.”

The KAION tour, set to open in Seoul on May 17, holds special significance for him. His previous solo activities were heavily impacted by global restrictions. However, this tour will be the first time he performs his solo music in front of a live audience in such an extensive format.

“I’m nervous and excited, but above all, I feel happy. Most of my solo activities overlapped with the pandemic, so I didn’t have many chances to meet fans in person,” he admitted. Now as Kai enters this new chapter, he brings with him not only artistic maturity but also more passion.

“In the past, I focused more on myself, but now I’m definitely more focused on connecting with the fans. I really want to show them a cool performance,” he said thoughtfully. With a heart full of gratitude and a fierce dedication to his craft, Kai is more than ready to take the stage.

