Cannes 2025: After All We Imagine as Light, Chhaya Kadam flies to France for her Marathi film; know more

Chhaya Kadam's impressive filmography boasts of many big projects, including Singham Returns and Gangubai Kathiawadi. But it was only after her power-packed performance as Manju Mai in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies that the world finally knew who she was. Next, she featured in Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, which won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last year.

Yet again, Chhaya Kadam has reached the French Riviera, but this time, she is representing her Marathi-language movie, Snow Flower. A while ago, on May 15, 2025, the actress took to her Instagram handle and expressed joy before heading to the screening of the regional movie. In the caption, she recalled her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

She went on to share that this year, the city, the festival, and the residents feel like her own. Kadam also shared that it feels like she has an old bond with the lanes and with the people who arrive donning colorful clothes.

Having said that, the Madgaon Express actress highlighted in her regional language, "It seems like the family that was created last year at the festival expanded even more this year. Now excited for today's screening of mine and of course our Snow Flower," she expressed.

Chhaya Kadam represents her Marathi movie at Cannes 2025:

Earlier, Chhaya took to her social media handle and expressed delight at being part of the movie that has reached the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing the poster of the Gajendra Ahire film, she noted, “Last year, we came to Cannes with the movies ‘All We Imagine As Light and ‘Sister Midnight’. With the same happiness and enthusiasm, we entered the festival this year with the Marathi movie ‘Snow Flower.’ Tomorrow is his screening. Anyone who is staying here or coming to the festival, please attend. See you tomorrow with our Snow Flower.”

Chhaya Kadam announces Snow Flower’s entry at Cannes 2025:

For the unaware, Cannes 2025 kicked off on May 13, 2025, with Payal Kapadia and Urvashi Rautela representing the country. B-town celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sharmila Tagore, and others are expected to make dazzling appearances.

