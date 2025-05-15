Cassie Ventura's Wild, Racy Texts About 'Freak-Offs' Shown to Jury on Day 4 of Diddy Trial; What All Happened in Court

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

Cassie Ventura returned to the stand on Day 4 of Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal s*x trafficking trial for a scathing cross-examination on Thursday. The rap mogul's defense counsel, Anna Estevao, asked Ventura why she kept coming back to Diddy despite the physical and s*xual abuse during their 11-year relationship.

Advertisement

Estevao then asked Ventura to read a series of s*xually explicit texts she sent to Diddy in front of the jury and courtroom. The defense's strategy was to portray the rapper as a "swinger" with weird s*xual fantasies and not a criminal.

In one of her texts, the singer-model called herself a "very lucky woman" to be in a relationship with Diddy.

In another text, she is seen asking the rap mogul to talk to her every day and not ignore her. "I haven't talked to you AT ALL, I know you can take 3 minutes out of your day to talk to me, and you don't even try," the text read.

The defense wanted to prove that Cassie consensually participated in the freak-offs, so Estevao went on to show Cassie's text to the jury, which read, "I'm always ready to freak off lol."

The exchange heated up when the attorney pulled up a racy 2009 text from Cassie, which read, "I can't wait to stare at some big black d*ck."

Advertisement

Cassie, who is currently eight months pregnant with her third child with Alex Fine, didn't feel comfortable with the questioning and hence asked the judge for a break. She was seen grabbing her belly with both her hands at the time.

After the break, the attorney showed Cassie and the jury some more texts, which implied that she trusted the music mogul. "I just think that I have to trust you beyond it just being s*xual. Do you know what I mean? In order for me to be more open with the things we do in bed, this aggressive/ s*xual side of me," the text read.

When asked if she knew how her lawsuit ruined Diddy's career, Cassie agreed and said she could understand why.

On Tuesday, Cassie gave detailed and emotional testimony about the abuse she endured during her decade-long relationship with Combs, which lasted from 2007 to 2018.

Advertisement

During the testimony, Ventura described Combs as physically abusive and emotionally volatile. She said he would hit her for making "the wrong face" or speaking back to him. Breaking down in tears, she recalled, "The best way to describe it is his eyes just go black. The version that I was in love with is no longer there."

Prosecutors presented new evidence during the trial, including surveillance footage and previously unseen photographs from a 2016 incident where Combs was seen physically assaulting Ventura at a hotel.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Inside Sean Combs’ Ex Cassie Ventura’s Life With Husband Alex Fine and Kids: Here’s What R&B Singer Is Up to Amid S*x Trafficking Trial