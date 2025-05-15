Cannes 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez is delighted to be an honouree at ‘women in cinema’ initiative and so are her fans

After skipping the opening ceremony, Jacqueline Fernandez has finally reached France to represent Indian cinema at the upcoming 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. While we’re yet to be dazzled by her stunning red-carpet look, the actress is busy performing her duties as one of the honourees at the 'women in cinema' initiative.

A while ago, the Murder 2 actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped visuals of her taking over the sun-drenched Croisette in her glittery white ensemble. Jacqueline Fernandez had a gala time interacting with other honorable members at the luncheon.

Sharing her excitement on being the chosen one, she wrote in the caption, “Cannes Day 1 with @redseafilm Delighted to be an honouree at the women in cinema initiative that champions female storytellers. #redseaiff #womenincinema #redseafilmfoundation”.

Jacqueline Fernandez delighted to be honouree at ‘women in cinema’ initiative:

She is among the seven women who have been chosen as the honourees; namely, Sarah Taibah, Elham Ali, Amina Khalil, Engfa Waraha, Gaya Jiji, and Rungano Nyoni.

Soon after she made the huge announcement, several fans took to the comments section, showering her with love and luck for the mega event. A user also commented, “Soo pretty you are. sending you a lots of love and happiness.” Another opined, calling her “our pride.” A third stated, “The kind of honour that echoes far beyond the moment. Truly inspiring. Jacky you rock.”

Jacqueline Fernandez’s fans react:

Just like us, her fans are also excited to see her shine on the red carpet of the coveted event. For the unknown, this is the second time Bollywood’s golden girl, Jacqueline, is representing India on the international stage. Last year, she made an eye-popping appearance on the red carpet in a shimmering rose gold outfit.

Cannes 2025 kicked off on May 13 and will continue till May 24, 2025. On the opening day, actress Urvashi Rautela and filmmaker Payal Kapadia stunned with their looks. Apart from them, actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sharmila Tagore, and Alia Bhatt are also expected to walk the red carpet.

They will be joined by Homebound producer Karan Johar and director Neeraj Ghaywan.

