How to look young at 58 like Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, fondly known as the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, is aging like fine wine. The actress who turned 58 on May 15, 2025, often leaves fans in awe of her stunning beauty. Honestly, it’s quite hard to believe she’s not in her 30s!

Let’s check out the 6 ways with which you too can look young and radiant like Madhuri Dixit.

Secret behind Madhuri Dixit’s youthful glow at 58

1. DIY Facepacks

The first step to a great-looking skin like Madhuri Dixit's has to be a good face pack. But don’t worry, as she picks homemade DIY face packs over expensive brands.

She uses natural ingredients like gram flour (besan), honey, and turmeric for their medicinal properties in face packs. Additionally, she also uses multani mitti (fuller’s earth) to reduce oily skin and tighten it.

2. Double cleansing and hydration

Another important step to great and nourished skin is cleansing. Ideally, Madhuri prefers doing it twice and ensures removing makeup before hitting the bed. Sleeping with makeup on is a big NO for her.

This is followed by a strict routine towards hydration. The actress consumes a lot of water and uses moisturizers based on her skin type to remain nourished.

3. Sunscreen is a MUST

Speaking about skincare, Madhuri never forgets her sunscreen. Be it summer or winter, she applies it generously to avoid damage to her skin from harmful UV rays.

Even when indoors, the Aaja Nachle star does not forget to apply sunscreen. A one with a good SPF range is ideal for her, and it also slows down aging.

4. Maintaining a healthy diet

Fitness for Madhuri is incomplete without a well-balanced, healthy diet. The actress ensures all her meals have a fair share of fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

The diva avoids processed foods and sugar intake and prefers simple home-cooked meals. Her food portions are balanced and wholesome.

5. Daily exercise and yoga

Well, a healthy lifestyle for Madhuri Dixit would obviously include daily physical fitness. This includes exercises and yoga, as being fit reflects on one’s skin.

Her workout routines are not boring and include a variety of options, including Yoga, Kathak, dance and some other light strength training schedules.

6. Cause-specific skin care products

When it comes to choosing skincare products, Madhuri Dixit goes by the cause and not the brand. It means she only uses items that focus on anti-aging, hydration, and promote skin firmness.

Moreover, the dancing diva is mindful about opting for dermatologically-tested products and using only the ones that are non-comedogenic with mild formulations.

