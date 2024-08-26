70+ Quotes About Success to Encourage You And Get Your Spirits High

Success is a subjective term, as everyone views it differently — for some, it could be earning a massive amount of money, for a few it could be finding the love of their life, while for others it could be making a difference in the world (even if it doesn’t fetch them a lot of money). To each his own definitely, but even though one views success through different lenses, some sort of intrinsic motivation is always required to achieve things in life and label oneself as “successful.” And that’s where quotes about success come into play — after all, life isn’t the same easy day.

Life, as they say, can throw a curveball any day and dim your confidence a little bit, making it difficult for you to find light amidst darkness and achieve your goals. These are the times when surrounding yourself with self-motivated people, reading inspirational quotes about success, and taking small steps toward your goal helps in having a successful and happy life.

Having said that, it’s not essential that one reads quotes regarding success only when they are dealing with challenging times. After all, there are days when we need to recharge ourselves and just get going. So if you want to find a ray of hope during distressing times and feel stronger , these quotes about success in life can help you get your spirits high.

Famous Quotes on Success

1. “Don’t follow your passion, but always bring it with you.” ― Mike Rowe

2. “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston S. Churchill

Advertisement

3. “I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” — Thomas Jefferson

4. "Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning." — Benjamin Franklin

5. “Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come.” — Dwayne Johnson

6. "Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value." — Albert Einstein

7. “When you change what you believe is possible, you change what becomes possible. – Alex Banayan

8. "Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose." — Bill Gates

9. “Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” — Steve Jobs

10. “The first step toward success is taken when you refuse to be a captive of the environment in which you first find yourself.” — Mark Caine

11. “Success means doing the best we can with what we have. Success is the doing, not the getting; in the trying, not the triumph.” — Zig Ziglar

Advertisement

12. “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.” — Winston Churchill

13. “The greater the difficulty, the more the glory in surmounting it.” — Epicurus

14. “Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in.” — Bill Bradley

15. “Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently.” — Marie Forleo

16. “A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him.” — David Brinkley

17. “There is only one success — to be able to spend your life in your own way.” — Christopher Morley

Notable Quotes About Success

18. “Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit.” — Conrad Hilton

19. “If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.” — Henry Ford

20. “It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation.” — Herman Melville

Advertisement

21. “Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.” — George S. Patton

22. “Success is where preparation and opportunity meet.” — Bobby Unser

23. “The formula for success is simple: practice and concentration then more practice and more concentration.” — Babe Didrikson Zaharias

24. “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” — Albert Schweitzer

25. “Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day-in and day-out.” — Robert Collier

26. "Happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of creative effort." — Franklin D. Roosevelt

27. “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” — Colin Powell

28. “Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan.” — John F. Kennedy

29. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis

30. “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” — Henry Ford

31. “The difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.” — Warren Buffett

32. “Always be yourself, express yourself, have faith in yourself, do not go out and look for a successful personality and duplicate it.” — Bruce Lee

Advertisement

33. “Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success.” — Virat Kohli

34. “If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time.” — Steve Jobs

35. “Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome.” — Booker T. Washington

36. “Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” — John D. Rockefeller

37. “Don't be distracted by criticism. Remember, the only taste of success some people get is to take a bite out of you.” — Zig Ziglar

38. “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” — Henry David Thoreau

39. “For our own success to be real, it must contribute to the success of others.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Read More: 101 Never Give Up Quotes to Inspire, Uplift, And Encourage You

Short Quotes About Success

40. "Survival was my only hope, success my only revenge.” — Patricia Cornwell

41. “The secret to success is to know something nobody else knows.” — Aristotle Onassis

42. “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.” — Albert Einstein

43. “I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” — Thomas Jefferson

44. “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.” — Samuel Beckett

Advertisement

45. “The secret of your success is determined by your daily agenda.” — John C. Maxwell

46. “Success is not just about making money. It’s about making a difference.” — Unknown

47. “However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.” — Stephen Hawking

48. “The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same.” — Colin R. Davis

49. “Success — keeping your mind awake and your desire asleep.” — Walter Scott

50. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis

51. “However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.” — Stephen Hawking

52. “Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” — Robert F Kennedy

53. “Success is focusing the full power of all you are on what you have a burning desire to achieve.” — Wilfred Peterson

54. “To succeed in life, you need two things: ignorance and confidence.” — Mark Twain

55. “Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.” — George S. Patton

56. “Today’s accomplishments were yesterday’s impossibilities.” — Robert H. Schuller

57. “Success is falling nine times and getting up ten.” — Jon Bon Jovi

58. “It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.” ― Theodore Roosevelt

Read More: 40+ Anything Is Possible Quotes to Stay Motivated And Face Challenges

Best Quotes About Success

59. "Your positive action combined with positive thinking results in success." — Shiv Khera

60. “Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get.” — W.P. Kinsella

61. “Success is not measured by what you accomplish, but by the opposition you have encountered, and the courage with which you have maintained the struggle against overwhelming odds.” — Orison Swett Marden

62. “Patience, persistence and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success.” — Napoleon Hill

63. “Success is not how high you have climbed, but how you make a positive difference to the world.” — Roy T. Bennett

64. “Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming.” — John Wooden

65. “Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don't wish it were easier; wish you were better.”— Jim Rohn

66. “Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen.” — Wayne Huizenga

67. “If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded.” — Maya Angelou

Advertisement

68. “Don't be distracted by criticism. Remember, the only taste of success some people get is to take a bite out of you.” — Zig Ziglar

69. “The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well.” — John D. Rockefeller, Jr.

70. “For every reason it’s not possible, there are hundreds of people who have faced the same circumstances and succeeded.” — Jack Canfield

Powerful Quotes About Success

71. “Action is the foundational key to all success.” — Pablo Picasso

72. “Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.” — Og Mandino

73. “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life — think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.” — Swami Vivekananda

74. “Success does not consist in never making mistakes but in never making the same one a second time.” — George Bernard Shaw

75. “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

“Success is a science; if you have the conditions, you get the result.” — Oscar Wilde

76. “You know you are on the road to success if you would do your job, and not be paid for it.” — Oprah Winfrey

77. “Find something you're passionate about and keep tremendously interested in it.” — Julia Child

78. “Success or failure depends more upon attitude than upon capacity successful men act as though they have accomplished or are enjoying something. Soon it becomes a reality. Act, look, feel successful, conduct yourself accordingly, and you will be amazed at the positive results.” — William James

79. “There is little success where there is little laughter.” — Andrew Carnegie

80. As it’s clearly expressed in the above-mentioned inspiring quotes on success given by famous people — success is relative and it’s important to keep our heads held high and with an unwavering determination, put our best foot forward to accomplish our goals (no matter whether they are small or big.)

If you or someone you know is having a hard time getting the encouragement to get things started, read/share these quotes on success to find the inner fire and move forward. These positive quotes will definitely help you get motivated to take things up a notch and fulfill your dreams to lead an extraordinary life.