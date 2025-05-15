Inside Dhvani Bhanushali's design-forward Mumbai home where pastels take center stage

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Mumbai home is a beautiful blend of calm and culture, as well as modern design and traditional roots. Set on the 76th floor of a skyscraper, the Indian pop singer’s house feels like a peaceful retreat in the middle of the bustling city. For those who love warm and cozy vibes with a touch of elegance, this home is full of ideas for inspiration.

In a home tour with Pinkvilla, Dhvani walked us through her serene space where she lives with her parents, Vinod and Rinku Bhanushali, and younger sister Diya. The moment you enter, large blue double doors welcome you. They feel vintage yet modern at the same time, setting the tone for what’s inside. As Dhvani lets us in, we see her love for soft colors, personal touches, and cozy corners.

Embracing vintage-themed decor with light hues for living space

The living room is bright and full of light, with shades of blue used on the sofa and cushions. There is a painting of the Hanuman Chalisa placed on the wall that brings a spiritual and peaceful energy to the space. Dhvani shared that looking at it makes her feel like life is calm and beautiful. It's a great idea for anyone who wants to keep their living room modern yet soulful—just pick a painting that speaks to you.

Cozy yet dark-themed dining space for having meals

The dining area has a black table with seating for 12, paired with stylish black chairs. Above it, warm lights hang from the ceiling, adding to the charm. Right next to it, there are two sofas where you can sit and enjoy your coffee, watch the world outside the window, or simply reflect. The vibe of the home is inviting and soothing.

Homely workspace for complete focus

Her music studio is dimly lit, which helps her focus. On one wall, there’s a quote that reads, “your only limit is your mind.” It’s simple, yet powerful. If you have a work-from-home setup or study room, adding a quote that motivates you can help create the right mood. The room doesn’t just look good, it feels inspiring too.

Cozy spiritual corner

The temple in the prayer room in her home is made of white marble. All the idols are placed in a clean and organized way. It’s a space that feels pure and calm. If you have a belief system, designing a similar space with your own taste and decor can bring a lot of peace.

Simple Kitchen space with light colors for calm vibes

The kitchen is done smartly, where the cupboards match the color of the walls. This makes the space look neat and uniform. Some indoor plants make the place feel fresh. You can add fun quotes like “Good food with good friends” on the kitchen counter to add some warmth and personality.

In-house theaters designed to your taste

Even the home theater in Dhvani’s house reflects her style. It has green-colored furniture that makes it cozy and elegant. She has ensured that the space is not just for watching movies but for relaxing comfortably, with soft blankets and comfy sofas perfect for a lazy weekend night.

Resting space like no other!

Each bedroom in the Vaaste singer’s home reflects a different mood and story. Her own room, done in soft French Vanilla shades, is open and peaceful, letting the city views shine through. It’s a perfect spot for creativity and calm.

Her parents’ bedroom blends dove grey wall panels with a marsala-colored tufted headboard, creating a warm and elegant space. The guest room brings a touch of old-world charm with floral wallpaper and vintage furniture that has been carefully restored. Every room is thoughtfully designed, making each one feel special while staying true to the cozy and calm vibe of the home.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s home is a mix of everything—modern interiors, spiritual vibes, cozy corners, and thoughtful details. Whether it's the color themes, quote frames, or the layout of her rooms, each part of her house reflects who she is. And for anyone looking to design their dream home, there’s much to learn from the calm and beauty of her Mumbai sky-high abode.

