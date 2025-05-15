‘What a ANAND to watch’: Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran and Agastya Nanda spotted outside production house; movie on the cards?
Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda were recently spotted together. The duo was seen exiting a production house. Check out the video.
Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran often stirs the internet with her public appearances, with users going gaga over her beautiful features. Once again, she was captured by the shutterbugs as she exited a production house with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. Their public spotting left social media users wondering if the duo are coming together for a movie.
On May 15, Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, were captured by the paparazzi as they exited a production house. In the video, both the star kids made a separate exit and also avoided posing for the paparazzi.
However, the video, which has now gone viral on the internet, showed Naomika coming out of the production house’s building with her gaze down and a sweet smile. Meanwhile, Agastya obliged the paps with a sweet smile and a wave.
Nothing is confirmed yet, but we wonder if the duo is coming for a movie together. What do you think?
Take a look
Soon after the video made the debut on Instagram, several internet users flooded the comments section gushing over the star-kids. A user wrote, "They are so cute" and another nostalgic fan wrote, "Amitabh grandson and Rajesh Khanna granddaughter....what a ANAND to watch them" while a third fan expressed, "She is beautiful."
During the latest appearance, Naomika served casual fashion goals in a blue check t-shirt paired with a denim mini-skirt and left her curly hair open. Meanwhile, The Archies actor sported a blue shirt with denim jeans.
For the unversed, Naomika Saran is the daughter of Twinkle Khanna’s sister and yesteryear actress Rinke Khanna. She is married to businessman Sameer Saran. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna have worked together in the cult classic, Anand, which was released in 1971.
While Naomika’s plans of acting are yet uncertain, she earlier caught everyone’s attention during her public appearances at Sky Force’s premiere and the 20th-anniversary party of Maddock Films.
Agastya made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also introduced Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Khushi Kapoor to the industry.
