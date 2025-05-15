Silambarasan calls himself ‘student’ dropping selfie with Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR is hitting the big screens on June 5, 2025. Ahead of its release, the latter has dropped a special selfie along with legends Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman.

Taking to his social media, Silambarasan TR shared the picture with the icons and penned, “Cinema • Student • Music.”

Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR had made the headlines recently after the former shared his first introduction with the actor on the sets of Thug Life. Haasan told a news media outlet, “When a person like Simbu comes on set and people tell him, you’re working with a legend and all. As the ‘legend,’ it is my responsibility to ease the pressure off him.”

However, when Haasan spoke about not being frightened with him, Simbu replied and said, “Sir, you also don’t take me lightly thinking I’m just a new boy. Do your job properly.”

Talking about Thug Life, Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan starrer is said to be a gangster actioner. The movie helmed by Mani Ratnam marks the director’s reunion with Haasan after Nayakan and STR after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The upcoming film is said to focus on the story of a godfather gangster who is presumed to be dead. However, after several years, it is known that he is still alive, but now he and his son are on opposing sides. How their lives turn out afterwards is expected to be the rest of the movie.

With Haasan and STR as co-leads, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and many more. As the film is just days away from release, the makers have planned to conduct its trailer launch on May 17, 2025, and audio launch on May 24, 2025.

On the other hand, Simbu is next set to join the works of his movie, tentatively titled STR49, co-starring alongside Dragon fame Kayadu Lohar and Santhanam.

