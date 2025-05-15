11 signs you are dating an ultimate green flag partner just like Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is unanimously accepted to be the greenest flag ever when it comes to the love of his life, Anushka Sharma. Virushka continues to win hearts with their oh-so-mushy gestures for one another.

Here’s your cue to note these 11 signs in your partner that prove you’re dating a green flag as well!

1. Never misses important dates

Virat Kohli proves to be the dreamiest partner ever. Despite his hectic schedule, he never misses out on important dates, including his wife’s birthdays, their anniversary, and even their kids’ special moments.

2. Date nights are a must

Work is erratic, but spending quality time with your partner is essential too. Virat Kohli makes sure he steps out of his fixed schedule and goes on impromptu dates, be it a simple stroll on the streets or binge-eating in a favorite cafe.

3. Doesn’t shy away from PDA

A little PDA is the secret spice to a happy relationship, and Virat agrees with it. While love is a concept understood in mind, simple gestures like holding hands, a kiss on the head, or just helping your partner handle lots of loads in hand are a great mark as well.

4. Partner is your first priority

For Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is the priority at times, both good and bad. For a massive sixer at the cricket field to a wicket lost, every achievement of his is incomplete without a call to his better half, who stands by him at all times.

5. Visits religious places together

Virat Kohli, who once claimed he’s not the ‘pooja-paath types,’ has now completely evolved. He changed himself after marrying Anushka, and now the two regularly visit religious places together.

6. Staying fit together

It's not just about being together with someone, but staying fit together. Virat Kohli is often spotted sweating it out at the gym along with his wife Anushka, as they believe in achieving their goals together.

7. Being the ultimate cheerleader

Support for one another is a crucial aspect of any relationship. While Virat comes from a completely different professional background from his wife. Nonetheless, he ensures that he is her support system no matter what.

8. Maintaining healthy boundaries with your partner

Despite being celebrities in their own measure, Virat ensures he gives sufficient space to his wife Anushka. While he is always there beside her in times of duress and happiness, he also steps back at places where she is the one under the spotlight.

9. Respect your partner

One of the basic principles of a relationship is mutual respect for your partner. Virat understands this and presents himself in a way that allows his wife to nurture and flourish equally.

10. Celebrate your partner’s success

It's not just about growing old together but also being happy with each other’s growth. Appreciation is a skill honed over time, and Virat Kohli has perfected it. Every success of his wife, the cricketer makes sure to celebrate and appreciate it.

11. Allow room for fun

Relationships can get monotonous, and it is essential to always have an element of fun. Virat Kohli has never let go of his goofy self, which allows a bright smile to be put up on Anushka Sharma’s face.

