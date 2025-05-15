Ultimate travel guide to Spain’s Mallorca: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s getaway in most affordable place in Europe

Mallorca or Mojarca, Spain, isn’t just about resorts. This destination offers you pristine beaches, dreamy landscapes, and charming local life. Once you get here, you’ll be mesmerized by its serene beauty. And by the end of your trip, you’ll crave more of Mallorca.

Once described as Europe’s most affordable destination, Mallorca is slowly pivoting to luxury but without compromising on its affordable accessibility. There is a heartfelt experience for every kind of traveler at this place. So, whether you wish to have a relaxed getaway or embark on an electrifying and adventurous trip, Mallorca should be on your radar.

Advertisement

When Athiya Shetty gave a glimpse of Mallorca’s streets, and KL Rahul’s picture made it evident about the place’s clear sky, we had to talk more about this gorgeous Spanish wonder. So, here we go!

Where to visit and what to expect?

1. Palma De Mallorca and Palma Cathedral for city vibes

Before embarking on the beachside adventures and isolated destinations, do not miss exploring the touristy city of Palma. The capital of Mallorca, Palma, encompasses some of the best landmarks of the island. Especially, Palma Cathedral, which is a 13th-century Gothic building. With its old architectural charm, mindblowing history, and the world’s largest rose windows, Palma Cathedral is a must-visit in Mallorca.

2. Caló des Moro for the authentic Mallorca beach experience

Caló des Moro is a beach paradise in Mallorca. The sheltered inlets, called coves, the glittery golden sands, pristine waters, dramatic coastal cliffs lined with pine trees, and nature’s symphony will surround you with its calmness. Your nature getaway at Caló des Moro will remain engraved in memory for ages.

Advertisement

3. Cuevas del Drach for boating through breathtaking caves

For an unparalleled excavation, visit Cuevas del Drach. Take a boat ride to a 170-meter-long trail that goes through an underground lake called Lake Martel. The mesmerizing caves encompass beautiful rock formations that will gobsmack and excite you at the same time. As you move forward, you’ll find an auditorium-like space where a live concert takes place. With classical music, nature-crafted art, and an azure lake, you’ll be in a total detachment from the cities’ hustle and bustle.

4. Valldemossa village and the Village of Deià for exploring historical architecture

A trip to Spain is incomplete without a stroll through its cobblestone streets. The Valldemossa village introduces you to its stunning landmarks, such as the Carthusian monastery and the Palace of King Sancho. These old Gothic buildings will tell you the tales of culturally-rooted Mallorcan architecture. The food and the local bakery shops here are worth relishing in, as you soak yourself in the place’s cultural depth. Village of Deià, a peaceful village, is located only a short drive away from Valldemossa, known for its picture-perfect scenery.

Advertisement

5. Es Pontàs Natural Sea Arch for a picturesque pic

Es Pontàs Natural Sea Arch is one of the most picturesque locations of Mallorca. This breathtaking bridge-like rock formation, created by nature, will hypnotize you into staying a little longer. Enjoy the scenic view of Es Pontàs, aka the big bridge, visit with a boat trip, or if you’re adventurous, relish in some cliff jumping.

6. Sóller and the Church of Sant Bartomeu for exploring Gothic town architecture

To truly witness a full-fledged Gothic town architecture, visit Sóller and the Church of Sant Bartomeu. This beautiful town will have your heart as it will take you on a fantasy trip to vintage masterpieces. The Church of Sant Bartomeu holds an ethereal charm as it displays stone carvings, high-rising arches, tinted glass, and intricate interior designs. This is also a great place to socialize as people from all around the world gather here and indulge in the local food and drinks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 places to visit in Paris in 2025 where unforgettable Bollywood films were shot