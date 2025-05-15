BTS' Jungkook participates in popular Japanese trend amid military service but it's not what you think

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, is finally home! And guess what—he’s diving into the latest Japanese trend. Is it a dance reel? A viral performance on social media? Not quite. In true Jungkook fashion, he embraced the trend his way.

The GOLDEN singer has joined the popular Japanese trend inspired by the track AiScReam, released in January 2025 by the Love Live! franchise’s sub-unit AiScReam. But unlike others, BTS' Jungkook didn’t jump in front of the camera—he let his beloved pet do the work.

He shared several heartwarming photos of his Doberman, Bam, on the pet’s Instagram account, @bowwow_bam, which is run by Jungkook himself. The post features four adorable images of Bam playing with other dogs, set to the catchy AiScReam track.

As soon as the post went live, ARMYs couldn’t hold back their emotions. Fans flooded the comment section with messages like “Jungkook came home,” “Finally,” “Happy to see you together again,” “Missed you so much, Kookie,” and “Bam is so cute.”

The post quickly racked up more than 525,000 likes and 36,800 comments, with the numbers still climbing. Jungkook has always received love for his pet photos, and this time was no different.

Though he's known for being a trendsetter, Jungkook proves he can be a trend follower too—just with his own unique twist. Over the years, he’s participated in numerous viral trends and added his unmistakable style to each one.

Currently, Jungkook is serving in the South Korean military, having enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin. Both are scheduled to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

Their return comes just one day after RM and V are expected to complete their service on June 10, 2025. SUGA will be the last member to finish his enlistment, with a discharge date set for June 21, 2025.

Even while serving, Jungkook continues to make waves. One of his latest achievements includes having his personal logo officially registered in nine countries—a significant milestone for both him and the ARMY.

Whether he’s on stage, in uniform, or posting pictures of Bam, Jungkook continues to shine with effortless charm and authenticity.

