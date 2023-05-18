75+ Family Quotes to Make Your Family Feel Loved And Cherished

Family is what supports you when you need help, encourages you when you succeed, and inspires you during the lows of your life. At the end of the day, familial bonds will always back you up during all the ups and downs of life. However, when it comes to expressing unconditional love to your family members, it can be overwhelming to put your sentiments and admiration into words. But, not anymore. Here we have carefully sorted a list of heart-warming family quotes that will assist you to express how much they truly mean to you.

Whether you want to express gratitude to your crew for their support or strengthen your family bond – these cute family quotes help you convey your warm feelings to the people you cherish the most. Plus, these sayings are sure to capture the admiration and respect you hold for your family. So, keep scrolling to discover heartfelt family sayings, and share them to cherish their precious reactions.

75+ Best Family Quotes to Warm the Heart of the Ones Who Matter the Most

Quotes About Family That Convey Our Deepest Emotions

“Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” – David Ogden Stiers “We may have our differences, but nothing’s more important than family.” – Coco "Family is not an important thing. It's everything." – Michael J. Fox "A happy family is but an earlier heaven." – George Bernard Shaw "Family is the most important thing in the world." – Princess Diana "Family: where life's greatest adventures and quirkiest moments unfold." – Anonymous "Family is where life begins and love never ends." – Anonymous “Families are messy. Immortal families are eternally messy. Sometimes the best we can do is to remind each other that we're related for better or for worse...and try to keep the maiming and killing to a minimum.” – Rick Riordan "You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them." – Desmond Tutu "A family is a group of people who annoy each other but can't live without each other." – Anonymous "The family is a haven in a heartless world." – Christopher Lasch "In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony." – Friedrich Nietzsche “When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching–they are your family.” – Jim Butcher “Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home.” – Anthony Liccione "Family and friends are hidden treasures. Seek them and enjoy their riches." – Wanda Hope Carter "The family is one of nature's masterpieces." – George Santayana "Family is a unique gift that needs to be appreciated and treasured, even when they're driving you crazy." – Jenna Morasca "Family is the heart of a home." – Anonymous "The family is one of the few certainties we will stumble upon in life. It's where we will find the love to nurture us for the journey ahead." – Anonymous "A family is a place where love knows no bounds, yet occasionally, it becomes the stage for captivating dramas." – Anonymous "Life is beautiful. It’s about giving. It’s about family.” – Walt Disney "Family isn't about blood. It's about who is willing to hold your hand when you need it the most." – Anonymous "Family is not always about the blood you share, but the bond you have built." – Anonymous "Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter. – Brad Henry "Family: where the quirks are celebrated, the laughter is contagious, and love knows no bounds." – Anonymous "Family is the only place where the craziness is accepted." – Anonymous "Family is a link to our past, bridge to our future and anchor in our present." – Anonymous "The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life." – Richard Bach "Family is the most important thing in the world, and the most important thing about family is love." – Jaime R. Wood "Our family is a circle of strength and love, with every birth and every union, the circle grows, every joy shared adds more love, every crisis faced together makes the circle stronger." – Anonymous "Family is not just a group of people who share your DNA. It's the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who accept you for who you are, love you no matter what and would do anything to see you smile." – Anonymous “Other things may change, but we start and end with the family.” – Anthony Brandt "A family is a little world created by love." – Anonymous "The family is the first essential cell of human society." – Pope John XXIII "Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one." – Anonymous

Family Love Quotes to Convey Your Adoration

Advertisement

36. "What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” – Mother Theresa

37. "Family love is like a marathon, it takes endurance, perseverance, and a whole lot of effort to come out to be successful." – Anonymous

38. "A family is like a book. The ending is never written, but the love is always there." – Anonymous

39. "Family love is a messy, complicated, and beautiful thing." – Anonymous

40. "In a world full of temporary things, family love is a forever kind of thing." – Anonymous

41. "A family's love is like a fridge, it may be messy and cluttered, but it's always full of good stuff." – Anonymous

42. "Family love is like a beautifully chaotic symphony, where each member plays their unique instrument, creating a harmonious melody of affection." – Anonymous

43. "A family's love is like a circle, it has no beginning and no end." – Anonymous

44. "The love in our family flows strong and deep, leaving us memories to treasure and keep." – Anonymous

45. "Family love is messy, clinging, and of an annoying and repetitive pattern, like bad wallpaper." – Friedrich Nietzsche

46. "A family's love is the glue that holds every relation together for eternity." – Anonymous

47. "Family love is the secret ingredient that makes life's recipe deliciously unpredictable." – Anonymous

48. "Family love is like a dance, it takes two to tango, but once you find the rhythm, it's a beautiful thing." – Anonymous

49. "Family love is like a quilt, it stitches together our hearts and keeps us warm."– Anonymous

50. "Family love is like a garden, it takes time and effort to cultivate, but when it blossoms, it's a thing of beauty." – Anonymous

Short Family Quotes to Melt the Heart of Your Beloved Family

51. "Family is a life jacket in the stormy sea of life." – Anonymous

52. "The other night I ate at a real nice family restaurant. Every table had an argument going." – George Carlin

53. “Stick to the basics, hold on to your family and friends – they will never go out of fashion.” – Niki Taylor

Advertisement

54. “When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you.” – Guy Lafleur

55. "The memories we make with our family is everything.” – Candace Cameron Bure

56. "Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life.” – Lisa Weed

57. "I have a wonderful shelter, which is my family.” – José Carreras

58. "In time of test, family is best.” – Burmese Proverb

59. "The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other.” – Mario Puzo

Sweet Family Quotes To Strengthen the Bond

60. “Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” – Jane Howard

61. "Live your life with love as your guiding principle—keep your family and close friends close." – Barbara Bush

62. "Family is like fudge - mostly sweet with a few nuts." – Les Dawson

63. "Family is where we learn to love, to laugh, and to live." – Anonymous

64. "Family is a circle of strength, founded on faith, joined in love, and kept by God." – Anonymous

65. "You are born into your family and your family is born into you. No returns. No exchanges.” – Elizabeth Berg

66. "A family is a patchwork of love and memories." – Anonymous

67. "The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family.” – Lee Iacocca

68. "Family is not just a word, it's a feeling, a connection, and a sense of belonging." – Anonymous

69. "Of all the rocks upon which we build our lives, we are reminded today that family is the most important." – Barack Obama

70. "Family is like a garden, it needs love, attention, and care to thrive." – Anonymous

71. "The love of a family is life's greatest blessing, but it also comes with a lot of craziness and chaos." – Anonymous

72. "Family is like a good cup of coffee, it's warm, comforting, and always makes you feel better." – Anonymous

Advertisement

“I Love My Family” Quotes to Express Deep Love

73. "I love my family because they are always there for me, even when I'm at my worst." – Anonymous

74. "I love my family like a fish loves water, we just belong together." – Anonymous

Advertisement

75. "I love my family, they are my strength, my support system, and my forever friends." – Anonymous

76. "I love my family more than a bee loves flowers, and that's pretty darn much." – Anonymous

77. "I love my family because they make me laugh, they make me cry, and they make me a better person." – Anonymous

78. “I wish to always cherish the moments spent with my family, to create new memories, and to hold on to the old ones. I love you all to the moon and back.” – Anonymous

79. “May our family continue to grow stronger and more loving with each passing day. I love you all.” – Anonymous

Conclusion

To sum up, it can be said that family is a vital part of anyone’s life! The bond you share with your beloved family is truly precious. From celebrating happy moments together to supporting each other during tough times, these connections will always stand by you. The family quotes we've listed above can not only voice out the love you share for your parents or relatives but also cherish the special people in your life.

Remember, no matter where life takes you, the family will always be your support system. So, send and share these sayings and remind them how much value and importance they hold in your life. Feel free to use these as picture captions to post your happy clicks with the family members on social media.