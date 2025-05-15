50 Cent Pokes Fun at Diddy Amid Rapper's Federal Trial; Says 'This Sh*t is Crazier Than...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*x trafficking.

50 Cent trolls Sean Diddy Combs amid the latter facing a federal trial in the s*x trafficking case. The rapper, well-known by his stage name, has been at a rift with P. Diddy for the past decade, and with the ongoing case, the Den of Thieves star took to his Instagram to share his views.

The musician-actor also shared pictures of the court transcript and went on to make obscene comments about it.

In the first post, the rapper stated, "After listening to today's testimony, I think the diddler should have took the plea offer." He added, "The s--- they are saying is beyond me, so what do ya think?"

In the following social media post, 50 Cent mentioned, "This s— crazier than regular crazy."

Amid his feud with the father of seven, the rapper has often trolled the fellow rapper in the media domain. Previously, while speaking to People Magazine, the Beef actor revealed, "Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't." He continued, "It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years."

Moreover, the rapper-actor also confirmed in December 2023 that his production company was working on a documentary based on Diddy’s life.

The celebrities have been at a rift for a long time, despite entering the industry at almost the same time. However, the duo’s feud came to light in late 2024, after Diddy Combs’ houses were raided in connection with the case.

Previously, in an interview with the media portal, 50 Cent claimed to be relieved that he was not at the rap parties where Combs was the center of attraction.

During his October 2023 concert, the rapper said of Diddy, “[He’ll] hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F— you talkin’ about? Look, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my motherf—ing kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls’ bathroom when s— like that is going on.”

Meanwhile, it is the fourth day of Diddy Combs’ federal trial. The hearing began on Monday with the confirmation of the jury and the opening statements.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

