Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Actress' husband Shriram Nene says 'I’d choose you all over again', drops PICS ft sons Ryan and Arin

On this day, May 15, the legendary Bollywood actress and ace dancer, Madhuri Dixit, arrived in this world. It’s not just a special day for her fans; the occasion also holds great importance for the people she is associated with, especially her husband. Hence, on his wife’s big day, Dr. Shriram Nene penned an emotional note that will move you to tears. Don’t miss their adorable family images!

A while ago, on May 15, 2025, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, took to his Instagram handle and expressed his love for his lovely wife. On Dixit’s birthday, her partner made sure she felt special by sharing a piece of his heart with the world. Nene started by wishing the woman “who’s brightened our lives in every way.”

In the captions, he continued, “You’ve made everything lighter, warmer, and better—just by being you. I’d choose you all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and the light you bring. Here’s to us, and to many more beautiful years ahead. I love you, always.”

Dr. Shriram Nene’s lovely note for Madhuri Dixit on her birthday:

Along with the moving note, Dr. Nene also shared multiple pictures, proving that Dixit is the centre of their family. The photo album opens with a cute picture of the couple, looking deep into each other's eyes. It was followed by a selfie that Shriram Nene clicked with his wife and their son, Ryan Nene.

The third image is a family portrait, worthy of being placed in a cozy corner of their home. Just look at how lovely the two boys look, dressed in Indian wear, standing tall beside their proud parents. The following images showcase the friendly bond the Dil To Pagal Hai actress shares with her kids.

Coming to Madhuri Dixit's work front, the actress was last seen in Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The 2024 movie also featured Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri playing key roles.

