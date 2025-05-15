Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajay Devgn's income tax crime drama nets Rs 3.5 crore on 2nd Thursday
On the 15th day, Raid 2 has earned Rs 3.5 crore net business at the box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, the film marks the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid.
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Raid 2, which marks the theatrical comeback of filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, set its foot in cinemas on May 1, 2025. Gupta has reunited with Ajay Devgn after the gap of seven years since the release of the original movie, Raid. Produced by T-Series, Raid 2 has ended two weeks of its theatrical run.
Raid 2, which has brought back Ajay Devgn's character, Amay Patnaik, has been going steady at the box office with no major competition. The crime thriller earned Rs 3.5 crore on the second Thursday. It came a day after Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial fetched Rs 3.75 crore.
On Day 9, Day 10, Day 11, Day 12, and Day 13, the movie registered Rs 4.75 crore, Rs 8 crore, Rs 11.25 crore, Rs 4.5 crore, and Rs 4.75 crore, respectively. The Raid sequel earned Rs 92.75 crore net in the first week at the box office. It collected Rs 40.5 crore in the second week. The cumulative collection of the new release stands at Rs 133.25 crore in 15 days.
|Day/Week
|Net India Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 92.75 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 11.25 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 4.5 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Day 14
|Rs 3.75 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 3.5 crore
|Total
|Rs 133.25 crore
Going by its performance, Raid 2 is targeting to finish at Rs 150 crore net business at the box office. The Raid sequel is among the highest-grossing movies of Bollywood in 2025. Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh, it has clinched the second spot after Chhaava while surpassing Sky Force, Sikandar, Jaat, and Kesari Chapter 2.
Raid 2 in theaters
Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's crime thriller sequel nets Rs 3.75 crore