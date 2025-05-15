The Royals’ Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Kavya Trehan, Lisa Mishra’s WhatsApp group is called ‘diet coke’; you won’t believe why

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's latest show, The Royals, is creating a buzz on social media. The series has received mixed reviews from both fans and critics. While the show primarily centers around royal life, a fun secret has been revealed: the cast, including Ishaan, Bhumi, Lisa Mishra, and Kavya Trehan, have a WhatsApp group named 'Diet Coke.' The name came about because everyone kept asking for a diet drink, which eventually became their code word for chilling.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar candidly revealed that she and her co-stars have a WhatsApp group named after a soft drink. When asked about the quirky name, Kavya Trehan explained that everyone in the group is obsessed with Diet Coke, and it eventually became their go-to code word for chilling.

On being asked who created the group, Lisa Mishra quickly chimed in, saying, "I made it," adding with a smile, "I make all these kinds of groups."

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Lisa Mishra was asked about the possibility of a second season of The Royals. Playfully, she remarked that she herself was curious to know if it was happening.

On a more serious note, she expressed optimism that an official announcement might come soon. Drawing a comparison, she pointed out how Call Me Bae had its second season confirmed just a week after its debut, and she hoped The Royals would follow a similar path.

Lisa added that the continuation of the series would largely depend on how much love and support it continued to receive from viewers. She expressed her desire for a follow-up, especially since the first season left several story arcs unresolved.

The Royals follows the story of a young prince who must join forces with a sharp, business-minded executive to rescue his family's ancestral palace. As they work together to reinvent the palace into a luxurious bed-and-breakfast, their clashing personalities evolve into a budding romance.

The series is helmed by directors Priyanka Ghose (The Night Manager) and Nupur Asthana (Hip Hip Hurray), and is the brainchild of creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, known for Four More Shots Please!. The writing is credited to Neha Veena Sharma (Ziddi Girls).

