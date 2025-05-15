7 places to visit in Paris in 2025 where unforgettable Bollywood films were shot

Paris and Bollywood share a truly special connection—thanks to the number of films shot at the city's picturesque and iconic locations.

If you're bookmarking your vacation list for 2025, check out these 7 Bollywood-approved spots in Paris you shouldn't miss!

1. Pont des Arts bridge - Befikre (2016)

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s epic romance, Befikre, was extensively shot in and around Paris. While the film’s trailer was unveiled at the Eiffel Tower, one of its key scenes was filmed at the Pont des Arts, also known as the ‘Love Lock Bridge.’

In the scene, Ranveer and Vaani’s characters follow the popular tradition of attaching a lock to the bridge’s railings—symbolizing everlasting love.

2. Champs Élysées - Queen (2013)

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen set the mood board for countless solo travelers dreaming of exploring Paris. The film, shot entirely in the romantic city, featured several iconic locations—including the famed Champs Élysées and the 18th arrondissement, one of the city's most celebrated avenues.

In the film, this is where Kangana’s character, Rani, heads right after landing in Paris. The scenes are centered around the picturesque Montmartre hilltop, offering a breathtaking view of the city.

3. Esplanade du Trocadéro - Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007)

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Lara Dutta, and Preity Zinta’s vibrant film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom was shot across several picturesque locations in Paris.

One notable scene features Abhishek’s character, Rikki, meeting Lara Dutta’s Anaida at the Esplanade du Trocadéro, a scenic park and public square offering a stunning, unobstructed view of the Eiffel Tower.

4. Arc de Triomphe - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil portrayed a heartbreaking love saga set against the backdrop of Paris. The film featured many iconic city spots, each offering breathtaking panoramic views.

In one memorable song, An Evening in Paris, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s characters take a stroll through the city, notably passing by the majestic Arc de Triomphe.

5. Assemblée Nationale - Don (2006)

Farhan Akhtar’s Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved heist films. The first installment of the remake series was filmed at multiple locations, including Paris.

In the opening scenes, Don (SRK) is seen driving through the city streets, offering clear glimpses of the Assemblée Nationale and other iconic Parisian landmarks.

6. Eiffel Tower - Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar (2007)

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished coming-of-age romantic dramas. The film, which celebrates the feelings of first love, was also shot in and around Paris.

In one of the climax scenes, Ruslaan Mumtaz’s character, Rohan Sood, proposes to Ayesha Mehra (played by Hazel Crowney) near the Eiffel Tower, a perfect depiction of old-school love and romance.

7. Louvre - London Dreams (2009)

Salman Khan’s romantic musical drama London Dreams was briefly shot in Paris.

The song Man Ko Ati Bhave features scenes filmed in front of the Louvre Museum and the Eiffel Tower.

