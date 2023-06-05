100 Short Goodbye Messages When Leaving Company: Farewell Gratitudes

Bidding farewell to a company and colleagues who become your second family can be both bittersweet and exhilarating. As you embark on a new chapter in your professional journey, it's essential to leave a lasting impression with a heartfelt short goodbye message leaving the company that expresses your gratitude, reflections, and well wishes. Whether you're seeking inspiration or guidance, pen the perfect farewell note for your favorite work buddy. In this article, we delve into the art of conveying a short yet impactful farewell message when leaving a company. We'll explore some of the most inspiring quotes and emotional farewell messages that will resonate with your colleagues and leave a lasting imprint on the company's memories. So, let's dive in and discover the power of a well-crafted farewell message that will make your departure an unforgettable event.

100 Short Goodbye Messages Leaving Company: Say Farewell And Thanks in Style

Bid Farewell with Goodbye Message Leaving Company to Colleagues

1. “Dear coworkers, as always, working with you was a pleasure. I will remember you fondly. I wish you all well and appreciate it.

2. "Working with you has been an honor and the pinnacle of my professional life." Goodbye!”

3. " It is important to live by trying new things and trying everything the world has to offer. I will keep the wonderful times we shared while working together, even though I am leaving this company. Goodbye!”

4. "I enjoyed spending every day with you! I'm hoping that our friendship will endure in the future.”

5. “You have been more than just teammates. To me, you are like my second family, I will miss you terribly. Farewell, comrades!”

6. “I wanted to take this moment to express my sincere gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty. Your trust in our company has allowed us to grow and reach new heights. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, but please know that your satisfaction will always be our priority.”

7. “One of the hardest things to do is say goodbye to peers like you. The wonderful times we had together are all I have left. Goodbye, my fellow workers.”

8. "I'm always thankful for your help, and I hope you know that. It has contributed to my skill development and growth in several aspects. Goodbye, dear!”

9. “I truly can't completely accept that I'm going, however, this is a particularly brilliant second for me. Goodbye, my closest buddy. You will be remembered fondly.

10. “Saying farewell to a devoted friend and coworker is never easy. I shall miss you terribly.”

11. "I'm actually going to miss seeing your face every day. Keep in touch if you can.

12. “I learned a lot during my tenure with a team member like you, which was quite eye-opening. I am grateful for your compassion throughout the years. You are missed by me.”

13. "When I take my lunch breaks, I'll miss you. You were always able to lift my spirits and keep me positive. Goodbye!”

14. "Thanks for being such a fantastic teammate! You have my eternal gratitude for having stood by me ever since the day I started working for this organization."

15. “You have always supported me through the good times and the challenging ones as well as the humorous and enjoyable ones. Despite my want to stay, I must leave. Goodbye, friends.”

Inspiring Quotes for Employee: Short Goodbye Message Leaving Company

16. “Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending.” – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

17. “Be well, do good work, and keep in touch.” – Garrison Keillor

18. “This is the beginning of anything you want.” – Unknown

19. “Thank you for everything that you’ve accomplished so far, and good luck with everything you will do in the future.” – Unknown

20. “A farewell is necessary before we can meet again, and meeting again, after moments or a lifetime, is certain for those who are friends.” – Richard Bach

21. "I can’t even imagine where I would be without coworkers like you. You have been a stepping stone to my new job. Thank you so much and Goodbye colleagues." - Anonymous

22. “Having awesome colleagues is a bad habit because it’ll be impossible to work with someone else now that you’re leaving. Goodbye.” – Unknown

23. “So, old friends, now it’s time to start growing up, taking charge, seeing things as they are, facing facts, not escaping them, still with dreams, just reshaping them, growing up.” – Stephen Sondheim

Saying It with Grace: Leaving Team Goodbye Message

24. "I'm going to miss our fun team meetings, potluck dinners, and those regular fire drills that luckily I never had to utilize will be missed. But truly, I appreciate everything you all have taught me. I'll miss our conversations but don't forget that I'm always available via phone.

25. "I'll miss our conversations with clients and how we worked together to accomplish our objectives. I've learned a lot from you guys, and I'll be in touch with you all."

26. "I am unable to bid those I have come to love farewell. We will never say goodbye because of the lifetime-long memories we have created.

27. "My achievement as an employee would not have been possible without your combined efforts. Some of those skills are something I wish to bring to my next employment. But seriously, I shall miss seeing all of your cheerful smiles. Goodbye!”

28. "To me, you're like family. It was my second home for all these years. The memories I've created here will be cherished. Goodbye!”

29. "Be mindful to keep supporting one another in tandem. It's the group's strongest suit. I wish you luck in your next endeavors. Goodbye!”

30. "When you enjoy the thing you do every day, it doesn't feel like work. I appreciate you making this workplace enjoyable for me to visit over the past 20 years. Goodbye!”

31. "Seeing all of your remarks here gets me emotional, so I'm going to keep this short and sweet. I'm grateful. It's been an amazing journey. Goodbye!”

32. "During my time here, this department has been such a shining example. Thank you so much for everything you've taught me."

33. "I'm leaving the company, but I'm taking the friendship with me. You guys will be greatly missed by me.

34. "I never imagined this day would arrive when I first started working here as a young associate. I suppose it's true what they say – time flies! I appreciate you constantly making me feel like I belong on the team. Goodbye!”

35. "I value the chance I was given here to advance my career and work with the team. I will always remember you!

Devote Inspiring Goodbye Messages for Leaving the Company to Boss

36. “It is time to go. A boss like you is definitely a jewel, and I just wanted to let you know that. I want to express my gratitude to you for your patience and support. Goodbye!”

37. "Goodbye, boss and mentor! I have to leave my friends and my current place and career due to unanticipated events. I'm confident that you do. I intend to keep in touch with the business.

38. "It breaks my heart to leave such an inspiring and fantastic mentor. Working with everyone was enjoyable. Everyone has taught me a lot. All the best and bye!"

39. "It was a delight to know and work with you. You have shaped me into who I am as a person and as a worker today. Goodbye!”

40. “Working for a wonderful leader who cares so much about his employees was an honor. Your leadership and presence will be missed. Goodbye!”

41. “Saying goodbye to such a valued boss like you is not easy. Your confidence in our company has been the catalyst for our progress. Thank you for your unwavering support, and I look forward to hearing about your continued achievements.”

42. “As I prepare to embark on a new chapter, I want to extend my deepest appreciation for your trust and partnership. Working with you has been a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunities we've had to collaborate. Farewell, and may our paths cross again in the future.”

43. "It's time to bid my popular boss farewell. Look at me now—back then, I was a newbie but you always held my hand and supported me! Thank you for your love and guidance. Truly, you are one in a million. I hope my new boss is just as amazing as you were.”

44. “I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude for your trust and support over the years. It has been an absolute pleasure serving you and being a part of your growth and success. As I bid you farewell, please know that I will always cherish our professional relationship.”

45. "Great managers like you have an influence on their workplace, and it's clear that you've had a significant impact on many individuals. One of them is me. The world's best manager is someone I shall miss.”

46. “With a helpful supervisor like you, it has been an amazing ride. I appreciate you assisting me with my job and educating me. Goodbye!”

47. "I will always cherish the memories of working with such a great and motivating boss. Thank you for your guidance."

Adieu on Team WhatsApp Group with Short Goodbye Messages for Leaving the Company

49. “As I prepare to say goodbye, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for your partnership. Your confidence in our abilities has been the driving force behind our accomplishments. It has been an honor serving you, and I hope our paths cross again in the future.”

50. “Saying goodbye is never easy, especially to someone as incredible as you. May your future be filled with success and happiness. Farewell!”

51. “It's hard to say farewell to a fantastic peer like you. I'll miss the morning meets and evening tea sessions the most. Goodbye!”

52. “Goodbyes are tough, but I'm excited to see the amazing things you'll accomplish. Hope we meet again someday and work together.”

53. “It's been an honor working alongside you. Your talent and positivity have been truly inspiring. Farewell!”

54. “As you leave us, know that you're taking a piece of our hearts with you. Happy Farewell buddy!”

55. “Your dedication and professionalism have made a lasting impact, I will miss working with you. Farewell, and stay in touch!”

56. “You've been an incredible teammate and friend. Your farewell leaves a void that will be hard to fill. Farewell, and embrace the future!”

57. “Your presence has made our workplace brighter. Farewell, and may your next journey be filled with amazing opportunities and achievements!”

58. “As you bid farewell, take with you the knowledge that your hard work and dedication have left a lasting impact. Wishing you the best. Goodbye!”

59. “Your positive attitude and unwavering enthusiasm have been contagious. Farewell, and may your journey be filled with endless possibilities!

60. “As I say farewell, I want to express my heartfelt thanks for your partnership and the confidence you have placed in us. Farewell and Best Wishes”

61. “You've been an incredible coworker and friend. Farewell, and may your next chapter be extraordinary, you will be missed buddy.”

Cheerful Goodbye And Thank You Messages on Leaving Company

62. "The highlight of my professional career is the privilege of working with you." Goodbye!”

63. “Life is about taking risks and experiencing the world around you. Despite the fact that I am leaving this business, I will never forget the wonderful times we had together. Goodbye!”

64. "Each day was a blast working with you! I trust our fellowship will go on from now on!"

65. “You have had a significant impact on my professional life. Your hard-working attitude moves me to be my best consistently. Let me know if you need anything, and I look forward to keeping in touch!”

66. "This isn't a farewell. See you later. Again, thank you for everything.”

67. “I am appreciative of the assistance I have received from you. In a variety of ways, it has aided my skill development and growth. I'll stay in contact about how my new position is going."

68. “It has been an incredible journey working with you and witnessing the positive impact we've made together. Your vision and collaboration have been invaluable, and I am grateful for the opportunities you have provided. Wishing you continued success.”

69. “I'm honored to have you as a great teammate like you! I'll continuously be thankful to you for supporting me from the absolute first day I joined this organization.”

70. “Although I still can't believe I'm leaving, this is such an exciting time for me. Farewell to my dearest collaborator. I will miss you."

71. “Over the past few years, sitting next to you has taught me so much about you. I am aware that you will achieve great things. Until our next meeting!”

72. “Working with you has been a true pleasure. I'm genuinely going to miss seeing your face consistently. Please visit me at some point!”

73. “In my entire career, I have never met anyone with a greater work ethic. It was a blessing to have you as a friend and coworker. Goodbye!”

74. “I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your loyalty and trust in our company. Your continued support has allowed us to grow and thrive. As I bid you farewell, please know that your satisfaction will always be our top priority.”

75. “I learned a lot while collaborating with you on this project. It was so eye-opening. I will always remember how patient and understanding you were with me when I initially began working here. I am grateful for your kindness over the years. I'll miss you a lot.”

76. “It is with a mix of sadness and excitement that I inform you of my departure. Please know that your satisfaction and success have always been at the forefront of my endeavors. I am confident that the team taking over will continue to exceed your expectations.”

77. “Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when it means parting ways with wonderful clients like you. Your belief in our company and the projects we've worked on together have been truly inspiring. Thank you for your unwavering commitment.”

78. “As I bid farewell, I wanted to express my gratitude for your loyalty and support throughout our professional relationship. Your trust in our abilities has been deeply rewarding, and I am confident that our paths will cross again in the future.”

Professional Goodbye Message Leaving Company to Clients: One for the Good Times

79. "It is with mixed emotions that I bid you farewell as I embark on a new journey. Over the years, it has been an absolute privilege serving you and being a part of your success stories."

80. “As I move on to new endeavors, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the opportunity to work with you. Your partnership has been instrumental in our mutual growth and accomplishments. I will always cherish the memories we've shared and the valuable lessons learned together.”

81. “I wanted to take a moment to let you know how much I have appreciated your business and the relationships we've built. Your unwavering trust in our company and our services have been the driving force behind our success.”

82. “It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye. Working with you has been an absolute pleasure, and I will miss our collaborations and shared victories. Please know that I am leaving behind a team of capable individuals who will continue to provide you with the same level of exceptional service.”

Funny Goodbye Message When Leaving The Company: Quotes for Work Friendship

83. “See You Later Alligator.” – Bill Haley and the Comets

84. “Bye Felicia!” – Friday

85. “Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go” – Oscar Wilde

86. “So long, and thanks for all the fish!” – Douglas Adams

87. “We are really going to miss trying to avoid you around here.” – Unknown

88. “Don’t ever tell anyone anything. If you do, you start missing everybody.” – J.D. Salinger

89. “Goodbye, Vietnam! That’s right, I’m history, I’m outta here, I got the lucky ticket home, baby.” – Good Morning Vietnam

90. “It will not be the same without you. It’ll be better! Good-bye!”

91. “I’ll miss you until you come back but I hope you’ll make up for it by getting me awesome gifts. Bon voyage.” – Unknown

Quotes Dedicated for Goodbye Message to Friend Leaving Company: It's Not a Goodbye

92. “You and I will meet again When we’re least expecting it. One day in some far-off place, I will recognize your face, I won’t say goodbye my friend, For you and I will meet again.” – Tom Petty

93. “Never say goodbye because goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting.” – J.M. Barrie (Peter Pan)

94. “It’s time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure.” – Ernie Harwell

95. “Friendship is the foundation of the great things in life and without friends, you cannot even accomplish the simplest tasks. Goodbye and thank you so much for enabling me to achieve my dreams.” – Anonymous

96. “Saying goodbye doesn’t mean anything. It’s the time we spent together that matters, not how we left it.” – Trey Parker

97. “The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.” – Charles Dickens

98. “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” – Mahatma Gandhi

99. “We’ll meet again, Don’t know where, don’t know when, But I know we’ll meet again. Some sunny day.” – Vera Lynn

100. “Good friends never say goodbye. They simply say ‘See you soon.’” – Unknown

Conclusion

Sharing a short goodbye message when leaving a company is an emotional and inspiring thought to express gratitude, appreciation, and well wishes to colleagues and clients. It is essential to leave a lasting impression that reflects the positive impact of your time together. A well-crafted farewell message should convey appreciation for the relationships and experiences shared, as well as genuine wishes for the future success and happiness of those you leave behind. Take inspiration from heartfelt examples and infuse them with your unique voice and personal experiences. Remember to stay connected with former coworkers and clients, nurturing relationships as paths may cross again or arise in future collaborations.

