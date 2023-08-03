101 Best Losing Friends Quotes: Finding Strength in Goodbyes

Saying goodbye is never a simple task, especially when it comes to parting with close friends. Sometimes a mere "bye" cannot capture the depth of the cherished friendship you share. That's where losing friends quotes come into play, allowing you to express your true sentiments.

Friends hold numerous roles in our lives—from being our biggest cheerleaders to our most trusted confidants. Through these farewell thoughts, you can convey how much their presence meant to you and how your bond has contributed to your personal growth. Our handpicked collection of beautiful goodbye quotes for friends provides a meaningful way to bid farewell. Explore them now and find the perfect words to express your emotions.

101 Losing Friends Quotes That Will Help You Heal

Quotes About Losing a Friend

1. "If two friends ask you to judge a dispute, do not accept, as you may lose a friend." — Saint Augustine.

2. "True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost." — Charles Caleb Colton.

3. "Don't be dismayed at goodbyes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again." — Richard Bach.

4. "But fate ordains that dearest friends must part." — Edward Young.

5. "Friendship is like a glass ornament, once it is broken, it can rarely be put back together in exactly the same way." — Charles Kingsley.

6. "Your lost friends are not dead, but gone before, advanced a stage or two upon that road which you must travel in the steps they trod." — Aristophanes.

7. "Painful though parting be, I bow to you as I see you off to distant clouds." — Emperor Saga.

8. "Words seem so feeble in moments like these. Life is so precious, and death such a thief. The depth of your pain I cannot comprehend, but I’ll stand alongside you in the darkness, my friend. Love is a bond that death cannot part. Gone from your arms, but still held in your heart." — John Mark Green.

9. "Be grateful every second of every day that you get to spend with the people you love. Life is so very precious." — Mandy Hale.

10. "I love you every day. And now I will miss you every day." — Mitch Albom.

11. "His death brings new experience to my life — that of a wound that will not heal.: — Ernst Jünger.

12. "I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought, and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories." — Leo Buscaglia.

13. "The bond between friends cannot be broken by chance; no interval of time or space can destroy it. Not even death itself can part true friends." — John Cassian.

14. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure." — Anonymous*

15. "Every deceased friend is a magnet drawing us into another world." — Eliza Cook.

16. "Love is stronger than death even though it can’t stop death from happening, but no matter how hard death tries it can’t separate people from love. It can’t take away our memories either. In the end, life is stronger than death." — Anonymous.

17. "You will lose someone you can’t live without, and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly — that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp". — Anne Lamott.

18. "When a close friend unexpectedly leaves us, a piece of our heart is forever broken" — Chris Lumpkin.

Lost Friendship Quotes

19. "Death is as casual — and often as unexpected — as birth. It is as difficult to define grief as joy. Each is finite. Each will fade." — Jim Bishop.

20. "There are no happy endings. Endings are the saddest part. So just give me a happy middle and a very happy start." — Shel Silverstein.

21. "When people die,’ she said softly, ‘It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re ready to give them up." — C.A. Belmond.

22. "I don’t think of all the misery, but of all the beauty that remains." — Anne Frank

23. "While we are mourning the loss of our friend, others are rejoicing to meet him behind the veil." — John Taylor.

24. "True friends are the ones who never leave your heart, even if they leave your life for a while. Even after years apart, you pick up with them right where you left off, and even if they die they’re never dead in your heart." — Anonymous.*

25. "Tell your friend that in his death, a part of you dies and goes with him. Wherever he goes, you also go. He will not be alone." — Jiddu Krishnamurti.

26. "We all lose friends… we lose them in death, to distance, and over time. But even though they may be lost, hope is not. The key is to keep them in your heart, and when the time is right, you can pick up the friendship right where you left off. Even the lost find their way home when you leave the light on." — Amy Marie Waltz.

27. "Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone." — Anonymous.*

28. "Death ends a life, not a relationship." — Jack Lemmon.

29. "Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity." — Terri Guillemets.

30. "Don’t be surprised if you grieve more for a friend than you did for a recently deceased relative. The old saying, ‘You pick your friends, relatives are thrust upon you,’ holds true here. Friends are special people in our eyes because we hold them to be. Friends fill time in our lives that will be vacant when they die." — Helen Fitzgerald.

31. "People are losing friends over political and religious ideologies. Just remember that whenever you are in need and want support, you will need friends and not the government." — Biswajit.

32. "A lost friendship is an enemy won." — Anonymous.*

33. "I told God to protect me from enemies and I started losing friends." — Anonymous.*

34. "Due to success, I started losing friends." — Ace Hood.

35. "I was always making new friends, then losing them." — Sebastian Lelio.

36. "Losing friends is painful, but it's also a sign that we're evolving and growing apart." — Anonymous

Loss of a Friend Quote

37. "Sometimes we lose friends for whose loss our regret is greater than our grief and others for whom our grief is greater than our regret." — Francois de la Rochefoucauld.

38. "The loss of a friend is like that of a limb; time may heal the anguish of the wound, but the loss cannot be repaired." — Robert Southey.

39. "Sometimes life is hard to bear when a friend is just not there." — Anonymous.*

40. "What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." — Helen Keller.

41. "No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other's worth." — Robert Southey.

42. "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elisabeth Foley.

43. "A lot of things come with fame, whether it's losing friends or losing family." — Young Jeezy.

44. "Friendship must never be buried under the weight of misunderstanding." — Sri Chinmoy.

45. "True regret is knowing you missed your only opportunity to be simply a good friend to someone that was exactly like you." — Shannon L. Alder.

46. "Even the best of friends cannot attend each other's funeral." — Kehlog Albran.

47. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." — A.A. Milne.

48. "The comfort of having a friend may be taken away, but not that of having had one." — Seneca.

49. "Sometimes, losing friends is a necessary part of finding yourself." — Anonymous

50. "As we walk our separate paths, I cherish the memories we shared, even though we're no longer together." — Anonymous

51. "We can't feel the loss of a friend until they are apart from us." — Debolina.

52. "You meet people who forget you. You forget the people you meet. But sometimes you meet those people you can't forget. Those are your friends." — Mark Twain.

53. "You don't lose friends, because real friends can never be lost." — Mandy Hale.

54. "You don't know who is important to you until you actually lose them." — Mahatma Gandhi.

55. "Losing money is a big loss, losing friends is greater than the loss." — Eleanor Roosevelt.

56. "The problem with having friends was that you might lose them." — Gwenda Bond.

57. "You cannot stop loving your friend because he's dead, especially if he was better than anyone alive, you know?" — J.D. Salinger.

Loss of Friend Quote

58. "Friendships may fade, but the lessons learned from those connections will remain forever." — Anonymous

59. "In the end, it's better to have a few true friends than many superficial ones." — Anonymous

60. "We never lose friends; fake ones are exposed." — Carlos Wallace.

61. "In losing a friend, she is reminded of all she has lost and all she stands to lose again." — Alice Hoffman.

62. "To lose a friend is the greatest of all losses." — Publilius Syrus.

63. "On the death of a friend, we should consider that the fates through confidence have devolved on us the task of a double living, that we have henceforth to fulfill the promise of our friend's life also, in our own, to the world." — Henry David Thoreau.

64. "This passion, and the death of a dear friend, would go near to make a man look sad." — William Shakespeare.

65. "He who has gone, so we but cherish his memory, abides with us, more potent, nay, more present than the living man." — Antoine de Saint — Exupéry.

66. "Life without a friend is like death without a witness." — John Ray.

67. "There's a thing that keeps surprising you about stormy old friends after they die; their silence." — Ben Becht.

68. "If you should die before me, ask if you can bring a friend." — Stone Temple Pilots.

69. "People come and go, but the impact they leave on our lives will always be remembered." — Anonymous

70. "The hardest part of losing a friend is not the goodbye, but the silence that follows." — Anonymous

71. "Losing people you love affects you." — Carrie Jones.

72. "And meeting again, after moments or lifetime, is certain for those who are friends." — Richard Bach.

Losing Friends Quotes

73. "When our friends are alive, we see the good qualities they lack; dead, we remember only those they possessed." — Jean Antoine Petit — Senn.

74. "In every friend, we lose a part of ourselves and the best part." — Alexander Pope.

75. "A friend who dies, it's something of you who dies." — Gustave Flaubert.

76. "Sometimes the greatest friendships are the ones that teach you how to gracefully let go." — Anonymous

77. "Life's journey involves losing and gaining friends, each chapter teaching us valuable lessons." — Anonymous

78. "A friend who stands with you in pressure is more valuable than a hundred ones who stand with you in pleasure." — Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton.

79. "False friends are like our shadow, keeping close to us while we walk in the sunshine, but leaving us the instant we cross into the shade." — Christian Nestell Bovee.

80. "A false friend and a shadow attend only while the sun shines." — Benjamin Franklin.

81. "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." — Martin Luther King Jr.

82. "Sometimes your closest friend is your greatest enemy." — Jason Fong.

83. "False friendship, like the ivy, decays and ruins the walls it embraces." — Richard Burton.

84. "An insincere and evil friend is more to be feared than a wild beast; a wild beast may wound your body but an evil friend will wound your mind." — Buddha.

85. "It's hard to tell who has your back, from who has it long enough just to stab you in it." — Nicole Richie.

86. "The worst pain in the world goes beyond the physical... It is the betrayal of a friend." — Heather Brewer.

87. "Some people aren't loyal to you... Once their needs change, so does their loyalty." — Alvis Corea.

88. "It is more shameful to distrust our friends than to be deceived by them." — Confucius.

89. "He had once thought it was strange to have a friend you'd never met. Now it was even stranger, losing a friend you'd never really had." — Tad Williams.

90. "Don't fear the enemy that attacks you but the fake friend that hugs you." — Obameso Sunkanmi.

Quotes About Losing a Best Friend

91. "It is far better to be alone than to be in bad company." — George Washington.

92. "No person is your friend who demands your silence or denies your right to grow." — Alice Walker.

93. "Fake people are like soap bubbles. They pop out when the sun shines brightly." — Chiranjude Bird.

94. "Fake friends are like shadows: always near you at your brightest moments, but nowhere to be seen at your darkest hour." — Habeeb Akande.

95. "True friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but they are always there." — Habeeb Akande.

96. "They're not happy for you because they wish it were them." — Carlos Wallace.

97. "You don't lose when you lose fake friends." — Joan Jett.

98. "Once they stop talking to you they start talking about you ." — Rida Rock.

99. "You tell your friends your most personal secrets, and they use them against you." — Sophie Kinsella.

100. "Fake friends are with you today and against you tomorrow." — Shizra.

Conclusion

We hope that our carefully curated selection of losing friends quotes resonates with you and provides comfort, inspiration, and understanding. Remember, losing a friend doesn't diminish the meaningful memories shared or the growth experienced together. It is essential to cherish the moments spent with them and acknowledge their profound impact on our lives. As life's paths diverge, these quotes remind us that friendships remain etched in our hearts forever, though they may change or drift apart.

