100+ Best Goodbye Quotes for Friends to Express Your Emotions

Goodbyes are always hard, and it is never easy to say goodbye to someone that has been in your life for a long time. It is even more challenging when you have to say complicated goodbyes to your friends. Sharing goodbye quotes for friends is a great way to say goodbye to a friend who is moving away or has passed away. They are generally used as a way of letting them know that you will miss them and will be thinking about them. We often say goodbye to our friends, but we seldom say goodbye to our feelings. Sometimes, it is not until we lose someone or are about to lose someone that we realize how much they mean to us. Saying goodbye to a beloved friend can also be tough because it means accepting that your friends are gone forever, and those painful goodbyes might make you feel like you are losing hope or giving up on life. The good news is that there are many different ways you can say goodbye to let them know they are still in your thoughts and your heart. This article will give you some of the best quotes about saying goodbye to friends so that you can say those unforgettable words with style and dignity.

1. "May you find a map of the treasures you are seeking. May the new land welcome you and comfort your soul. I’ll let you go on your new and magical journey by saying goodbye; offering you Good luck." - Anonymous 2. “Good friends never say goodbye. They simply say ‘See you soon.’” - Unknown 3. "The only way to say goodbye is to smile and wave." - Anonymous 4. “Goodbyes, they often come in waves.” - Jarod Kintz 5. “Goodbye always makes my throat hurt.” - Charlie Brown 6. “This is the beginning of anything you want.” - Unknown 7. “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.” - Semisonic 8. “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” - Mahatma Gandhi 9. "It seems like we just met and we’re already saying farewell! No matter what happens, I’m so glad we became friends. I’ll be cheering for you, and I hope we can stay in touch!" - Anonymous 10. “Goodbyes make you think. They make you realize what you’ve had, what you’ve lost, and what you’ve taken for granted.” - Ritu Ghatourey 11. "We may not be able to see each other as often as before, but that does not mean we won't be there for each other when needed." - Anonymous 12. “Be well, do good work, and keep in touch.” - Garrison Keillor 13. "I hope you find happiness and success wherever life takes you next. I'll always be here for you if you need me." - Anonymous 14. “If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.” - Paulo Coelho 15. “Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending.” - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow 16. “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” - Dr. Seuss 17. "No matter how far apart we are, our true friendship will never die. I'll always love you, no matter what happens in life!" - Anonymous 18. "It is not goodbye, it is a see you later." - Anonymous 19. “They must often change, who would be constant in happiness or wisdom.” - Confucius 20. "We do not know when next we’ll meet, so I want you to keep me and the moments you’ve spent with me alive in your heart, so next time when we meet, everything feels the same." - Anonymous 21. “Farewell! God knows when we shall meet again.” - Juliet in Romeo And Juliet by William Shakespeare 22. "No matter how much time passes, it’s like we never said goodbye. So it is not farewell, it is 'until next time!' And we will have so much to talk about. See you soon!" - Anonymous 23. “It’s sad, but sometimes moving on with the rest of your life, starts with goodbye.” - Carrie Underwood 24. “It is so hard to leave—until you leave. And then it is the easiest thing in the world.” - John Green Funny Goodbye Quotes for Friends

25. “Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go” - Oscar Wilde 26. “I’ll miss you until you come back, but I hope you’ll make up for it by getting me awesome gifts. Bon voyage.” - Unknown 27. "I still see your face when I am dreaming. That's why I always wake up screaming. I miss you." - Unknown 28. "I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do without you – maybe you can hide me in your suitcase! Even though I’ll miss you, our friendship will stay strong. Love you!" - Anonymous 29. “We are really going to miss trying to avoid you around here.” - Unknown 30. "I bet you never thought you’d meet someone as wonderful as me! Ha! I know that’s how I feel about you. It’s farewell for now, but I’ll see you soon." - Anonymous 31. "I know you will be lost without me, but I am wishing you all the best. Just kidding! You’re going to do great on this exciting new journey. Call me soon!" - Anonymous 32. "We might now not be able to go for drinks together, but we can get lost in the land of priceless memories we have made while having drinks. On that note, I say goodbye to you." - Anonymous 33. "It will not be the same without you. It will actually be better! Just kidding, my friend. See you soon." - Anonymous 34. “So long, and thanks for all the fish!” - Douglas Adams 35. “Don’t ever tell anyone anything. If you do, you start missing everybody.” - J.D. Salinger 36. "I’m so happy for you. Till you have no problem calling me 10 times and face-timing me 5 times a day, and transferring money for my 3 meals in a day, I am very happy." - Unknown 37. "How can you leave – I haven’t even told you all my best jokes! That’s okay. It’s farewell for now, but we’ll be in touch. Call me any time you need a laugh!" - Anonymous 38. “Goodbye, stay happy, I won’t miss you any more sticky gum.” - Unknown 39. "You can not go on extended leaves and leave me alone. Who will I go to in midnights with the tubs of chocolate ice cream to cry with? Who will listen to stories about me repeating the same mistake for the 11th time?" - Unknown 40. "If lovers can be in long-distance relationships with each other, why can we not be in a long-distance friendship? Goodbye and cheers, mate!" - Unknown 41. "We do not fall apart with old friends as we make new ones. We simply learn to cherish the old ones more than we used to. Saying goodbye is allowed, but forgetting us is forbidden." - Anonymous 42. “Bye Felicia!” - Friday 43. “I make it easier for people to leave by making them hate me a little.” - Cecelia Ahern 44. "I will see you in another life; when we are both cats!" - David (played by Tom Cruise) in A Vanilla Sky 45. “See You Later Alligator.” - Bill Haley and the Comets Emotional Goodbye Quotes for Friends

46. “Never say goodbye because goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting.” - J.M. Barrie 47. "I laugh a little louder whenever I’m with you. Now that you are leaving, I find no reason to smile anymore. I cannot see you go." -Unknown 48. "I hope you find a friend who takes care of you as I do. May he take away the feeling of my absence. I hope you the best." - Anonymous 49. "In this final moment, I want to admit that you were the greatest friend one could ever wish for. You never left my side. I will miss you a lot." - Anonymous 50. "Though I took you for granted at times, now when you are leaving, I realize that you mean a lot more to me. I will always miss your presence." - Anonymous 51. “You and I will meet again when we are least expecting it. One day in some far-off place, I will recognize your face. I won’t say goodbye my friend, for you and I, will meet again.” - Tom Petty 52. "I wish you all the best in your journey. Remember, when you leave, you are taking away a piece of me with you, and I hope you take good care of it." - Unknown 53. “You know it’s love when you have been saying goodbye for how many times, but still you are not ready to leave.” - Unknown 54. "You are my closest friend and nothing is going to change that! No matter where you go, I’ll be with you in spirit. Farewell, Dear Friend!" - Anonymous 55. "Goodbye, friend, it was one heck of a ride. I have so many beautiful and priceless memories with you, and I’ll hold unto them till the end of time." - Unknown 56. "We have spent many chapters of life together. Now we are separating our ways to start a new chapter without each other, which is heartbreaking but promise me we’ll meet on another side." - Unknown 57. “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation.” - Rumi 58. "To say goodbye hurts, but to know it's a farewell, it kills." -Joel Kennedy 59. “The story of life is quicker than the wink of an eye, the story of love is hello and goodbye until we meet again.” - Jimi Hendrix Heart-warming Goodbye Quotes for Best Friends

60. "A friendship like ours can make it through anything – even a million miles couldn’t stop it! I wish it wasn’t farewell, but it’s definitely not the end! I love you and I’m wishing you well!" - Anonymous 61. “May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be ever at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and the rain fall softly on your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of his hand.” - Irish Blessing 62. "You are not only my friend, but you are also like my family. You have been my home and my shoulder to cry on. I will miss you badly." - Anonymous 63. "It isn’t a forever goodbye message. Our friendship won’t go up in the smoke because you are moving. The shared moments with me will visit you from time to time to never let you forget me." - Unknown 64. “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” - A.A. Milne in Winnie the Pooh 65. "From having all deep conversations to doing all the stupid things, we have lived a span of time in which we both have seen each other crying and laughing. I will miss those days." - Anonymous 66. "My heart refuses to say goodbye, but there is nothing in power that I can do right now. Counting days till our hour of the meeting comes again. Goodbye." - Anonymous 67. “A farewell is necessary before we can meet again, and the joy of meeting again, after moments or a lifetime, is certain for those who are true friends.” - Richard Bach 68. “We laughed until we had to cry, we loved right down to our last goodbye, we were the best.” - St. Elmo’s Fire 69. "You have given me some of the happiest memories to cherish until we meet again. I can’t wait to make more of them when we meet again." - Anonymous 70. "A friendship like ours is definitely going to stand the test of time. It’s farewell for now, but I’ll be with you every step of the way!" - Anonymous 71. “It’s time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new and crazy venture.” - Ernie Harwell 72. "I’m going to miss our get-togethers, but my favorite part of our friendship is our talks. And I know that’ll never stop! Farewell, and good luck!" - Anonymous 73. “The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and it feels even better to come back.” - Wendy Wunder 74. "Our little hideout places will not feel the same without you nor will bring that comfort and excitement without you. But I hope to see you soon to find new places to escape reality." - Anonymous 75. “Can miles truly separate you from friends? If you want to be with someone you love, aren’t you already there?” - Richard Bach 76. "The only reason I’m saying goodbye now is that I know this is not the end. We will meet again some other time, till then goodbye." - Anonymous 77. "Saying farewell isn’t something I ever wanted to do. You’ve been such a dear friend so it’s hard to imagine not seeing you every day. But I’m wishing you every happiness. I’ll miss you!" - Unknown 78. “No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other’s worth.” - Robert Southey 79. “You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing.” - E.B. White Short Yet Meaningful Goodbye Quotes for Friends

80. “The last day is way shorter than counting to ten.” - Leena Ahmad Almashat 81. "We are lucky that our souls won’t acknowledge the distance." - Anonymous 82. “Tears in my eyes, feelings of separation in my heart, it’s a sad goodbye." - Anonymous 83. “Farewell! God knows when we shall meet again.” - William Shakespeare 84. “It is the emptiest and yet the fullest of all human messages: ‘Good-bye.’” - Kurt Vonnegut 85. "I hate when things are over and there's still a lot to come." - Anonymous 86. "I will only wait for the moment when we meet again. I will always be in your thoughts." - Anonymous 87. "I have nothing to say, just take my hand." - Anonymous 89. "While we have loved until our last goodbye, our love will have been pure and true." - Anonymous 89. "Even if we can not be together in the end, I'm glad you were part of my life." - Anonymous 90. “There’s nothing good about goodnight when it means goodbye.” - Jeff Thomas 91. "I'm ready to say goodbye, but I'm not ready to hear it from you." - Anonymous 92. "Never say goodbye, because, on a sunny day, we will see each other again." - Anonymous 93. "You will always be my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye." - Anonymous 94. "I thought this day would never come — you are finally leaving. I do not think that I'm prepared to say goodbye to you, but I have to. Farewell, friend, I will miss you a lot!" - Anonymous 95. "It is only the end of one phase of our friendship. There are many more to come." - Anonymous 96. "Why does it take a minute to say hello and a century to always say goodbye?" - Anonymous 97. "Goodbye. Only for tonight. Not forever." - Rainbow Rowell. 98. "Remember me and smile, because that's better than remembering me and crying." - Dr. Seuss. 99. "I began to miss you as soon as you told me the news." - Anonymous 100. "The only reason we're leaving is to meet again." - John Gay 101. “Saying goodbye is a little like dying.” - Marjane Satrapi 102. "I do not think I can ever say goodbye to you, not even if you told me." - Jaimie Roberts. Conclusion A good friend is hard to find. And when they are about to leave, you feel as if your world has collapsed. Saying goodbye is never easy. It can be hard to say goodbye to a friend who has just left or someone who is going away for an extended period of time. Goodbye quotes for friends are a great help when you wish to say goodbye to your friend but are unsure of what to say. Moreover, saying goodbye should never be rushed, it should happen over time so that both parties can process their feelings and heal from the loss together. It is also important to remember that there is no right or wrong way to say goodbye. In most cases, you can hold in your heart and your words the possibility of meeting again, just like this eloquent quote suggests: "It's been a long day without you my friend and I'll tell you all about it when I see you again" - Lyrics from the song See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. Have you ever said goodbye to your close friend? Share your experiences in the comment section below.

