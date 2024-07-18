200 Love Quotes for Him to Reignite Romance And Passion

If your romantic partner’s love language includes “words of affirmation,” then love quotes for him would be the perfect way to remind him of your deep feelings and affection.

Sometimes, we might think that our partner already knows how we feel, especially if it’s a man. They might not show it on the surface, but chances are that they may feel a bit insecure and emotionally vulnerable too, just like we feel at times. After all, we all feel the need that our loved ones to reassure us of their love from time to time, no matter how long we’ve been in that relationship.

Now, some of us are hopeless romantics deep down but are naturally not good with words. This can be a major problem in communicating feelings to one’s partner. However, the following quotes can help you do so on different occasions.

For instance, if your partner is in a jolly mood and has a good sense of humor most of the time, you can use funny love quotes for him to subtly assure him of your love without making the conversation too awkward.

If your partner appreciates depth and honesty over superficial romantic gestures, then famous quotes on true love can be perfect for them, especially if you two deeply resonate with the underlying meaning of those quotes. And, if you are looking for the perfect love quotes to caption heartwarming photos of you and your partner on social media, then cute and short love quotes for him would work the best!

No matter what you need these for, the following romantic love quotes for him would help you articulate your feelings in the best possible way. Scroll away.

“I Love You” Quotes for Him

1. "I love you. You annoy me more than I ever thought possible. But I want to spend every irritating minute with you." — Iona Mink

2. "I love you even when I’m really, really hungry." — Holly Wood

3. "I love you in a way that’s nauseating to others." — Dinah Mite

4. “So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” – Paulo Coelho

5. ”I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” — Pablo Neruda

6. “I hope you know that every time I tell you to get home safe, stay warm, have a good day, or sleep well what I am really saying is I love you. I love you so damn much that it is starting to steal other words’ meanings. ” — Open-365

7. “I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still I love you.” — Zelda Fitzgerald

8. “I love you because you treat me like a princess.” — Anonymous

9. “I love the feeling of being loved by you.” — Anonymous

10. “When you love someone and they love you back, you know you've found happiness. I'm happy because I have you.” — Anonymous

11. “We do not choose who we love but rather our souls choose for us.” — N. R. Hart

12. “I’ll be loving you, always with a love that’s true” — Patsy Cline, Always

13. “I will be the one to kiss you at night. I will love you until the end of time” — Beyoncé, End of Time

14. “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher

15. “Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” — Rosemonde Gérard

16. “My six-word love story: I can’t imagine life without you.” — Unknown

17. “I love you more than words can express, and I am so grateful for your love and support.” — Unknown

18. “I will love you today, tomorrow, and always, with all of my heart and soul.” — Unknown

19. “Together, we have created a love that is unbreakable, and I am so grateful for your happiness.” — Anonymous

20. “I love you right up to the moon — and back.” — Sam McBratney, Guess How Much I Love You

21. “Storm clouds may gather and stars may collide, but I love you until the end of time.” — Moulin Rouge

22. “Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I'm happy now…because I love you.” — Groundhog Day

23. “I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I'm sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck.” — Silver Linings Playbook

24. “All life is just a progression toward, and then a recession from, one phrase—‘I love you.’” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

25. “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf

26. “Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” — Elvis Presley, Can’t Help Falling in Love

27. “I have found the one whom my soul loves.” — Song of Solomon 3:4

28. “I love you. You complete me.” — Jerry Maguire

29. “I love you—I am at rest with you—I have come home.” — Dorothy L. Sayers, Busman's Honeymoon

30. “I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you.” — Ben Folds

Cute Love Quotes for Him

31. “You are my rock, my best friend, my soul mate and I keep falling for you again and again!” — Anonymous

32. “Husband and wife relationships are like Tom and Jerry. Though they are always teasing and fighting, they just can't live without each other.” — Unknown

33. “My precious husband, there's no place I would want to be than by your side for all eternity.” — Unknown

34. “Your hand touching mine. This is how galaxies collide.” ― Sanober Khan

35. “Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.” — Nicholas Sparks

36. “Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.” – Elinor Glyn

37. “You = awesome, me = lucky” — Unknown

38. “If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” — Haruki Murakami

39. “I'm so addicted to you and the way you love me.” — Unknown

40. “You are my number one priority.” — Unknown

41. “Every time I get a text, I hope it's from you.” — Unknown

42. “Love, having no geography, knows no boundaries.” — Truman Capote

43. “I'm always having a great day whenever I get to spend it with you.” — Unknown

44. “When you're in the room, no one else matters.” — Unknown

45. "I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one... you never give up." — Crazy, Stupid, Love

46. “I love holding your hand.” — Unknown

47. “My favorite place to be is in your arms.” — Unknown

48. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — When Harry Met Sally

49. "Sometimes all you need is a hug from the right person and all your stress will melt away." — Unknown

50. “I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night." — When Harry Met Sally

51. “If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” — Princess Diana

52. “I love you” begins by I, but it ends up by you.” ― Charles de Leusse

53. “You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.” — Rhett Butler, Gone With the Wind

54. “With you, every moment is like a fairytale come true, and I never want to leave your side.” — Anonymous

55. “You are my shining star, my guiding light, and the love that sets my soul on fire every day.” — Unknown

56. “Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you.” — Meet Joe Black

57. “Every time I see you, I fall in love all over again.” — Unknown

58. “I promise to love you forever, every single day of forever.” — Twilight

59. “I'm sure the other girls are envious that I get to have you all to myself.” — Unknown

60. “How did I ever get so lucky to be your girl?” — Unknown

61. “For the first time in my life, I don't have to make an effort to be happy. It just happens when I'm with you.” — Unknown

62. “I never knew what love was until I met you, and now every moment without you is like a moment without sunshine.” — Anonymous

63. “Every moment spent with you is a treasure, and I am so lucky to call you my boyfriend.” — Unknown

64. “I never knew love could be this sweet, until I met you and became yours.” — Unknown

65. “I've got a problem. Once you stop this car, I'm going to hug you, and kiss you, and then I'll never be able to let you go.” — Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

Short Love Quotes for Him

66. “You had me at ‘hello.’” — Jerry Maguire

67. “My life got brighter when you walked into it.” — Unknown

68. “You are my greatest adventure.” — The Incredibles

69. “Ma, I love him awful.” — Loretta Castorini, Moonstruck (1987)

70. “I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day.” — Noah Calhoun, “The Notebook”

71. “I hope it’s okay if I love you forever.” — Ally Maine, A Star Is Born (2018)

72. "We love the things we love for what they are." — Robert Frost

73. “Everything I've never done, I want to do with you.” — Dinah Mite

74. “You’re nothing short of my everything.” — Ralph Block

75. "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her" — Notting Hill

76. “Can I have one last first kiss?” — Lucy Whitmore, 50 First Dates

77. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” – Elaine Davis

78. “My heart is where my husband is.” — Unknown

79. “I will never give up on us.” — Unknown

80. “I've been fantasizing about you all day.” — Unknown

81. “You fulfill my needs in every aspect.” — Unknown

82. "I wanna be on you." — Anchorman

83. “I need you like a heart needs a beat.” — One Republic

84. “I’m living the perfect life because I start and end each day with you.” — Unknown

85. “I'd rather be broke, than give you up for all the money in the world.” — Unknown

86. "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allan Poe

87. “Three words. Eight letters. Say it, and I'm yours.” — Gossip Girl

88. “You're the first boy I ever kissed… and I want you to be the last” — Sweet Home Alabama

89. “I like you very much just as you are.” — Mark Darcy, Bridget Jone’s Diary

90. “All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” — Unknown

91. “In that book which is my memory. On the first page of the chapter that is the day that I first met you read the words: 'Here begins a new life.’” — Dante

92. "The air I breathe in a room empty of you is unhealthy." — John Keats

93. “I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes.” — Unknown

94. “My dream wouldn’t be complete without you in it.” — Tiana, Princess And the Frog

95. “You are my heart, my life, my entire existence.” — Julie Kagawa

96. “You’re my favorite notification.” — Unknown

97. “Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love.” — Albert Einstein

Long Love Quotes for Him

98. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way.” — Pablo Neruda

99. "I hate the way you're always right. I hate it when you lie. I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry. I hate it when you're not around, and the fact that you didn't call. But mostly I hate the way I don't hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all." — 10 Things I Hate About You

100. "Listen to me, Mister. You're my knight in shining armor. Don't you forget it. You're going to get back on that horse, and I'm going to be right behind you, holding on tight, and away we're gonna go, go go!" — On Golden Pond

101. "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” — The Notebook

102. "I'm scared of everything. I'm scared of what I saw, I'm scared of what I did, of who I am, and most of all I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you." — Dirty Dancing

103. “When I say I love you more, I don’t mean I love you more than you love me. I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us, I love you more than any fight we will ever have. I love you more than the distance between us, I love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us. I love you the most.” — Unknown

104. “Love seeketh not itself to please, nor for itself hath any care, but for another gives its ease, and builds a heaven in hell's despair.” — William Blake

“You are scored on my heart, Clark. You were from the first day you walked in, with your ridiculous clothes and your complete inability to ever hide a single thing you felt.”― Jojo Moyes, Me Before You

“I’m here. I love you. I don’t care if you need to stay up crying all night long; I will stay with you. There’s nothing you can ever do to lose my love. I will protect you until you die, and after your death, I will still protect you. I am stronger than depression, and I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

“... you throw your head back laughing like a little kid. I think it's strange that you think I'm funny, 'cause he never did.” — Taylor Swift, Begin Again

"People think a soulmate is your perfect fit, and that's what everyone wants. But a true soulmate is a mirror, the person who shows you everything that is holding you back, the person who brings you to your own attention so you can change your life." — Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat, Pray, Love

"The more one does and sees and feels, the more one is able to do, and the more genuine may be one's appreciation of fundamental things like home, and love, and understanding companionship." —Amelia Earhart

"I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love." — Mother Teresa

True Love Quotes for Him

111. “You might not have been my first love, but you were the love that made all the other loves irrelevant.” — Rupi Kaur

112. “Loving is not just looking at each other, it's looking in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

113. "I saw that you were perfect and I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more." — Angelita Lim

114. “You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

115. “When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you and I'm home.” — Finding Nemo

116. “You're Spider-Man, And I Love That, But I Love Peter Parker More.” — Gwen Stacy, The Amazing Spiderman 2

117. "I come here with no expectations, only to profess, now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is and always will be...yours." —Jane Austen, Sense and Sensibility

118. “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” —Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights

119. "I have a crush on your mind. I fell for your personality. Your looks are just a bonus." — Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

120. “You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back.” – Barbara De Angelis

121. “You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.” — Julia Roberts

122. “I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be.” — Unknown

123. "It’s like in that moment, the whole universe existed just to bring us together." — Sara Thomas, Serendipity

124. "When I hear your voice, the sun is shining." — Unknown

125. "I believe in loving with your whole soul." — Beth Dutton, Yellowstone

126. “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there’s love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.” — Ella Fitzgerald

Funny Love Quotes for Him

127. "I want to be the reason you look down at your phone and smile. Then walk into a pole." — Frank N. Stein

128. “You're the reason I wake up with a grin... and now and then with a pad over my face.” — Uknown

129. "I promise to always cop a feel when you’re trying to get ready in the morning." — Upton O. Goode

130. “If chuckling is the most excellent medication, you're my everyday dosage.” — Unknown

131. "I promise to love you, respect you, support you, and above all else, make sure I’m not just yelling at you because I’m hungry." — Gladys Canby

132. “You're not fair, my boyfriend, you're my crisis contact for all humiliating circumstances.” — Unknown

133. "I promise to always be by your side. Or under you. Or on top." — Joe King

134. "I love you even more than I am annoyed by you. Which is a lot." — Brighton Early

135. "Every day I fall in love with you more and more. Except yesterday, yesterday you were pretty annoying." — Earl E. Bird

136. "I thought I was just going to have a crush on you, but it turned out to be a full-blown love affair." — Unknown

137. "I love you. Even though you’re a jerk sometimes." — Shirley U. Care

138. "I could lay next to you forever. Or until we decide to go eat." — Gilda Lily

139. “Thank you, husband, for being the extra child I never wanted” — Anonymous

140. "I'm not a psychic, but I predict a lot of love, laughter, and happiness in our future." — Unknown

Deep Love Quotes for Him

141. “It was that smile. The first time I saw it, I knew I wanted to see it for the rest of my life.” — Anonymous

142. "I love gazing in your eyes and my favorite place in the world is lying in your arms." — Unknown

143. "He was now in that state of fire that she loved. She wanted to be burnt." — Anaïs Nin

144. “And I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you.” — Kiersten White, The Chaos of Stars

145. “The real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe

146. "Through Love all that is bitter will be sweet, Through Love all that is copper will be gold, Through Love all dregs will become wine, through Love all pain will turn to medicine." — Rumi

147. “I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” — The Fault in Our Stars

148. “Do I love you? My god, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches.” – The Princess Bride

149. “Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth.” — Eleanor Di Guillo

150. “For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.” — Judy Garland

151. “They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and that’s true.” — The Big Fish

152. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou

153. “But you've slipped under my skin, invaded my blood and seized my heart.” — Maria V. Snyder, Poison Study

154. “You make every day brighter just by being in it. I am so lucky to call you my boyfriend.” — Unknown

155. “You are the bane of my existence and the object of my desires.” — Bridgerton

156. "Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." — Maya Angelou

157. “Loving you never was an option. It was a necessity.” — Truth Devour

158. “Your love is the sunshine that brightens my darkest days and the moon that guides me through the night.” — Unknown

159. “My heart beats for you, my soul craves you, and my world revolves around you.” — Unknown

160. “Every moment with you is a treasure I hold close to my heart.” — Unknown

161. “The way you handle life’s challenges makes me admire you even more.” — Unknown

162. “Your intelligence and dedication are as captivating as your smile.” — Unknown

163. “You are more than a soulmate, you are a piece of my soul.” — Unknown

164. “I can’t wait to create more memories with you, explore new adventures, and grow old together.” — Unknown

165. “Even when we’re apart, you’re always in my thoughts and in my heart.” — Unknown

166. “Thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin.” — Unknown

167. “Happy moments are more enchanting, and the simplest gestures become romantic tales when shared with you, my beloved husband.” — Unknown

168. “In your arms, I've found my forever home, where every moment is a love story waiting to be told.” — Unknown

169. “One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.” — Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

170. “Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” — George Burns

171. "Loyalty and devotion lead to bravery. Bravery leads to the spirit of self-sacrifice. The spirit of self-sacrifice creates trust in the power of love." — Morihei Ueshiba

172. “I’ll make sure to keep my distance, and say I love you when you’re not listening…” — Christina Perri, Distance

173. "The source of love is deep in us and we can help others realize a lot of happiness. One word, one action, one thought can reduce another person's suffering and bring that person joy." —Thich Nhat Hanh

174. “Your love is the canvas of my heart, painted with the hues of passion, tenderness, and endless romance.” — Unknown

175. “With you by my side, I feel like I can conquer the world. I am so grateful for your love and support.” — Unknown

Romantic Love Quotes for Him from the Heart

176. “You make me feel safe, loved, and cherished beyond words.” — Unknown

177. “Thank you for choosing me, for loving me, and for being you.” — Unknown

178. “Words cannot express how much you mean to me, but I will always try to show you.” — Unknown

179. “I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century, to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love.” – Gabriel Garcia Marquez

180. “You still give me butterflies, even after all this time.”

181. “I can’t wait to hold you close and whisper sweet nothings in your ear.”

182. “You are my love, my rock, and my confidant. Happy moments are more joyful, and tough times are more bearable with you beside me. I love you deeply, my amazing husband.” — Unknown

183. “Your love is the sweetest melody that plays in my heart, creating a beautiful symphony of joy and contentment.” — Unknown

184. “I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” – Elizabeth Barrett Browning

185. “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” – Conan Doyle

186. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” – J.R.R. Tolkien

187. “You are my today and all of my tomorrows.” – Leo Christopher

188. “I have died every day waiting for you. Darling, don’t be afraid. I have loved you for a thousand years. I’ll love you for a thousand more.” – Christina Perri, A Thousand Years

189. “They say love hurts, but if it means I get to be with you, I'm willing to take that risk.”

190. “You are my North, East, South, and West. Everywhere I go, all roads lead back to you.”

191. “In the dance of life, you are my perfect partner. Every step with you is a celebration. Happy moments become memories, and challenges become victories when faced together. I love you endlessly.” — Unknown

192. “You are my best friend, my confidante, and the love of my life.” — Unknown

193. "One word frees us of all the weight and pain in life. That word is love!" — Sophocles

194. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, “The Lord of the Rings”

195. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” — A. A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

196. “There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do to make you feel my love.” — Adele, Make You Feel My Love

197. “One day, I caught myself smiling without no reason, then I realized I was thinking of you.” — Unknown

198. “Love is a friendship set to music.” — Joseph Campbell

199. “Everything means nothing if I ain't got you.” — Alicia Keys, If I Ain’t Got You

200. “To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” — Valerie Lombardo

When you don’t know how to assure him of your love, then these love quotes for him are perfect for you to fall back on. Everyone’s communication style is different, hence, when it comes to the expression of love, there’s no one-size-fits-all. As you may have seen, this list comprises all kinds of love quotes, short, long, deep, funny, cute, romantic, and meaningful. So, you can pick what resonates with your relationship the best and share that with your partner. We really hope you enjoyed reading it!