30 Quirky And Funny Ways to Say Goodbye

Goodbyes are always hard and make people misty-eyed. You don't always need to be sentimental, and use the simple word ‘bye’ while bidding farewell to a lover, family member, or friend. You can make things more interesting and friendly, and make boring "bye" more fun. If you are tired of using the same words 'bye', 'ciao', over and over again, then here are some fun ways to say goodbye and have a hearty laugh. Keep reading to know about these super cool ways to say goodbye!

1. It Was a Great Pleasure Talking to You

Let's say you met an official person, and bid adieu formally, then you can use this sentence instead of a plain 'bye.' Some of the other examples of formal goodbyes are ‘see you later’, ‘have a good day’, and ‘take care.’

2. Bon Voyage

This is one of the sweet ways to say goodbye to someone who is going on a journey. This French word literally translates to a good journey.

3. Smell You Later

Saying bye to someone you truly love is not at all easy, and all you want to do at that time is to hug them and make time stop. So, if you don't want to get all mushy while saying bye to your special one, then replace the boring bye with 'smell you later.' This way, you tell them that you are looking forward to meeting them and spending cute, intimate moments together.

4. Cheerio

Saying cheerio is one of the funny ways to wish someone good on parting. You can say, "Cheerio, see you next Wednesday!" and bid farewell in a happy way.

5. Hakuna Matata

Did you start singing the song, 'Hakuna Matata! It means no worries, for the rest of your days, just like me? Saying Hakuna Matata is one of the different ways to say goodbye when someone is going far away from you, and you want to cheer them up.

6. Adios

If you want to impress someone by saying bye-bye in a language other than English, then say Adios. This is a Spanish word and literally translates to bye. It is one of the heartfelt ways to say goodbye without dropping a tear from your eye.

7. Sayonara

Are any Japanese fans in the house? If yes, then perhaps you are acquainted with the word Sayonara. It is one of the most awesome ways to say bye.

8. Aloha

Want to bring a Hawaiian touch to your bye? Then, say Aloha! It is used when parting from someone. It symbolizes affection, compassion, love, and peace and can also be used when greeting someone.

9. Don't Be a Stranger, Please!

Are you feeling sad because you have to bid your loved one farewell, and you don't want to let go of them? Don't be a stranger is a sweet way to let them know you want to be in their touch. It is another way to say bye to someone you truly love.

10. Hasta La Vista

Are you searching for creative ways to say goodbye? Let the Spanish language do wonders! Hasta la vista is one of the most unique ways to say bye, and you are sure to get an interesting reaction.

11. So Long

This is one of the sad ways to say goodbye and is mostly used when we bid farewell to someone whom we won't see for a long time. As this is a heavy way to depart, you can make it creative by saying "So long, King Kong" or "So long, my angel" and make your lover happy.

12. Ciao

If you are tired of the routine "bye-byes" add fun to the word by saying it in Italian. Let the language do its magic and use the word Ciao. This is a common form of greeting in many countries.

13. Nighty Night

"Good night, sleep tight, and don't let the bedbugs bite" is a common expression used to say bye at night time. So, for a cooler version of this, you can wish people a nighty night.

14. Gotta Bounce Now

Are you in a hurry, yet want a quirky way to bid farewell? You can just say 'Gotta bounce now' and make the other person smile.

15. Live Long And Prosper!

Want to give a royal treatment to a person? Use this expression for departing and wishing people a great life with health, wealth, and happiness. This is an elegant way to say bye.

16. Look After Yourself

When you say this to someone, you actually mean "Get well soon" or "Stay safe". This way of bye is used when you won't see someone for a long time.

17. Au Revoir

Want to up your vocabulary with a French term? Say Au revoir! It means bye until we meet again, so it gives a subtle hint that it's not a farewell, and you wish to meet the person again soon.