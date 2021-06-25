Dry skin and tips...

Dry skin is caused by underproduction of sebum resulting is dry flaky skin. They have dull appearance, dry patches, tight feeling and flaky skin.

How to know if you have dry skin- wash your face and stay barefaced for 2 hours, after 2 hrs check ur face..if it looks dull, dry without any oil trace on face then it's dry skin.

Dry skin must be treated with care and improper care can further dry it out and cause more itchiness.

Dry skin may be caused or made worse by:

Genes

Aging or hormonal changes

Weather such as wind, sun, or cold

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation f

Long, hot baths and shower

Ingredients in soaps, cosmetics, or products

Medications

Tips-

Avoid using hot water to bathe or shower.

Use a hydrating cleanser and moisturiser.

Look for ingredients like glycerine, Hyaluronic acid.

Keep your shower time to less than 10 minutes.

Use a moisturizing soap/shower g when you bathe or shower.

Apply moisturizer immediately after bathing or showering

Pat ur face rather than rub, use a soft towel.

Avoid products which overdry face.

Stay away from physical scrubs.

Drik plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated.