Will we get a second season for 'Happiness'?

Apocalyptic thriller 'Happiness' starrer Park Hyung-sik and Han Hyo-joo is close to its end with only two episodes left. However, many netizens are speculating that we might be getting a second season, the reason behind it is that there is still so much to be unpacked in the drama that it is seemingly difficult to wrap it up in two episodes. But, to viewers dismay, a source from tvN has confirmed that we will not be getting a second season.





He stated, "Happiness has never reviewed or discussed a seasonal system, Therefore, it will end with episode 12 as scheduled." Personally, I am relieved that it is not getting a second season, the reason is that so far it has been fast-paced, and with the possibility of the second season, there isn't enough left to create an entire season around it.





On the other hand, I do wish that we get a proper ending where every explanation is given instead of an open or rushed ending that leaves you with more questions than answers much like 'Hellbound'. What are your views? Do you think a second season is required?