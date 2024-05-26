5 Popular Celebrity MLB Wives and Girlfriends in 2024

The 2024 baseball season is in full swing. The return of America's favorite game in late March has thrust players back into the limelight.

However, athletes aren't the only ones keeping an eye on them during the season. Players' spouses and girlfriends also take the major stage.

While some MLB couples keep their relationships secret, others put them on full display, with some wives and girlfriends, or WAGs, sharing behind-the-scenes adventures with fans on social media.

Here are 5 popular celebrity MLB wives and girlfriends.

5. Freddie Freeman - Chelsea Freeman

Freddie Freeman is an all-star not just on the field, but also at home. The MLB player and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, began dating in June 2011 and married in November 2014.



The couple is proud parents of three sons: Charlie, born in 2016, and Brandon John and Maximus Turner, born two months apart in 2020 and 2021 through surrogacy and Chelsea's pregnancy. Chelsea took to social media to discuss the couple's reproductive troubles after giving birth to Charlie.

4. Zack Wheeler - Dominique Wheeler

Dominque Wheeler was romantically connected with Zack Wheeler as early as April 2015, when she first caught the attention of thirsty sports reporters.

At the time, Zack was recovering from Tommy John surgery, causing Busted Coverage to comment, "He'll be back better than ever next season—probably. I mean, how could he not? He spends his time recuperating and hanging out with his really attractive girlfriend, Dominique Rizzo."

Meanwhile, SI compared her appearance to Kate Upton. Dominique may have aspired to follow in Upton's footsteps by appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. After getting her hair done, she used the hashtag "#SIswimSearch" in two distinct pictures in late 2017 and early 2018.

3. Shohei Ohtani - Mamiko Tanaka

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, has generated a lot of attention since signing a 10-year, $700 million contract with the organization in 2023, but his relationship has remained more private.



Ohtani originally declared his marriage on Instagram in February 2024 but did not divulge the identity of his wife. A few weeks later, they made their social media debut. Ohtani is married to Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional basketball player in Japan. She supports his work and frequently attends games while avoiding excessive exposure to the media.

2. Bryce Harper - Kayla Harper

Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies' first baseman, has been a hot topic even before he joined the MLB. (He was such a rising celebrity that he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16.)



Of course, he didn't make it to the top alone. Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, has been at his side since he was a youngster. The Nevada natives met as freshmen in high school and have remained together ever since.

1. Justin Verlander - Kate Upton

Kate Upton is arguably one of the most well-known baseball spouses. The Sports Illustrated model started dating Houston Astros player Justin Verlander in 2014. (At the time, he played for the Detroit Tigers). In 2017, the pair had a magnificent destination wedding in Tuscany, but the Verlander nearly missed it due to the World Series.

The wedding was scheduled for November 4, but Verlander was in Los Angeles two days before for Game 7 of the championship series. Upton, of course, watched his team win the title while their guests FaceTimed from their first wedding ceremony.

Fortunately, the couple arrived at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort on time for their rehearsal dinner the next day, which was followed by their "secret garden" wedding ceremony. Today, the pair remains happily married. Their daughter Genevieve was born in November 2018.