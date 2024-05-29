AEW Star Will Ospreay Reveals Former WWE Champion Tried To Convince Him To Choose Triple H over Tony Khan; Deets

Renowned professional wrestler Will Ospreay is creating quite a lot of buzz with his ventures in the Jacksonville-based promotion, AEW. After making a full-time debut on the AEW roster in March 2024, Ospreay has had great matches with Bryan Danielson, Konosuke Takeshita, and Claudio Castagnoli. He won his first Intercontinental Championship title at AEW Double or Nothing, against Roderick Strong.

However, Ospreay wasn’t just approached for AEW; a former WWE champion had seriously gone after Ospreay to join WWE full-time. And who was that? It was AJ Styles, the former WWE Champion, who had requested Ospreay to consider working with Triple H over Tony Khan.



What did Will Ospreay say about AJ Styles?

Ospreay made this revelation in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, saying that Styles personally spoke to him about it. "WWE-wise, AJ was the main guy that came and reached out to me just to fly the flag for them," Wrestling Inc quoted Will Ospreay.

Ospreay also said that he holds AJ Styles in high regard, as the wrestler has achieved great strides in different wrestling promotions across the world. "He's my hero, like in any retrospect of how he carried himself in TNA, New Japan, Ring of Honor, he was the man, and the fact that he was trying so hard to get me over there, I can't begin to tell you enough how much I appreciate him and how much I'm so grateful for that moment in time with him," he said.

Ospreay further revealed that there were high chances of him signing with TNA, but he went on with AEW after his experience with the company in late 2023 and 2024. He mentioned that TNA has a huge fan base growing up, of which AJ Styles has also been a part of.

Why did Ospreay not sign with the WWE?

Ospreay is a huge name in the wrestling industry, and at the age of 30 only, he is no less than a wrestling legend. So, when he was done with New Japan Pro Wrestling and was a free agent, both AEW and WWE offered him a deal. But Ospreay chose the former because he was more satisfied with what Tony Khan offered him than with the deal given by Triple H.

He said that in WWE, one could be famous and everything, but the pay is not as good. Plus, the schedule of AEW was much better for Ospreay than what WWE offers to its wrestlers.

"It was night and day. Even in differences of what they were offering and what AEW was offering, AEW was way better. The scheduling, everything about AEW was completely the right option for me. It was always, you can go be a superstar in WWE and famous, but it's not as good of pay and it's not as kind of a schedule,” Ospreay said in a podcast to Chris Jericho.

He had also appreciated Tony Khan for the kind of respect and trust he had shown in Ospreay, which was a big reason he signed with AEW.