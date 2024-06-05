Caitlin Clark versus Angel Reese rivalry that began in college has now arrived at the WNBA. The rivalry has now escalated after Indiana Fever rookie Chennedy Carter delivered a hard foul on Caitlin Clark.

And, Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese shared her opinion on the situation and took Carter’s side. Reese also added how the rivalry is good for the WNBA’s viewership.

Well, the Clark vs. Reese rivalry is bound to heighten with each passing day. Whether it will be a friendly competition or a bitter feud, only time will tell. Coming to Clark’s playing style, she is known for her offensive skills and long-range shooting.

On the other hand, Reese is all about the physical approach. The main fun will take place when Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky reach the playoffs and face each other.

Now, sports journalist Jemele Hill has compared the Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese rivalry to the NBA’s Magic Johnson versus Larry Bird feud. Hill feels Clark and Reese have contrasting playing styles which will complement them, as per her interview with TMZ Sports.

Magic Johnson versus Larry Bird feud

In a similar fashion, the Johnson versus Bird rivalry started at the 1979 NCAA championship game. Michigan State Spartans featuring Magic faced Indiana State Sycamores featuring Larry Bird.

The basketball game was watched by a record-breaking number of people. In the end, Michigan State Spartans won against Indiana State Sycamores.

Next, Magic was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and Larry was drafted by the Boston Celtics. Like Clark and Reese, the men also brought along their college rivalry to the NBA.

Beyond wins and losses, Magic and Larry pushed each other to always be at their best during the NBA games. All in all, it was a healthy competition.

Magic Johnson met Larry Bird in the NBA Finals

Magic Johnson’s Lakers and Larry Bird’s Celtics faced each other three times in the NBA Finals in the years 1984, 1985, and 1987. With the Lakers, Johnson won the championship titles in 1980 and 1987. And, with the Celtics, Larry Bird won the title in 1986.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird could successfully revitalize the NBA in the 1980s. They, in fact, became a cultural phenomenon. Thus Jeme Hill believes Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese can 100% repeat history to revolutionize the WNBA.