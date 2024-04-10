The 2024 Women's College Basketball Championship game was a huge hit! More people than ever before watched the South Carolina Gamecocks win the title. A record-breaking 18.9 million people watched the game surpassing any other women's college basketball game. It was even bigger than any men's championship game in recent years!

Also, the number of basketball buffs watching the whole tournament was higher compared to 2023. Well, that’s a positive sign that people are interested in women's basketball.

Why Did the Women's Basketball Championship Receive So Many Views?

It is because the Women's Basketball Championship was nail-biting; especially, with the presence of star players like Caitlin Clark. Clark is a talented player and undeniably inspires the next generation of young female players!

Note: Caitlin Clark declared in February that this would be her last year in college because she is entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. According to reports, Indiana Fever is preparing to choose Caitlin Clark with the first pick. The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place on April 15.

Additionally, if we talk about the increase in the viewership, the NCAA and ESPN have done a great job in promoting the tournament this year.

2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Game Between South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa Hawkeyes: RECAP

The South Carolina women's basketball team played against Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Game. This was a rematch from last year's playoffs, where Iowa Hawkeyes defeated South Carolina.

The game was close. Iowa started strong, but South Carolina's defense obstructed their star player in the second half. In the end, South Carolina won the championship with 87-75. This is South Carolina’s third national title!

Ratings of NCAA NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game between UConn and Purdue

The NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game between UConn and Purdue recorded a whopping 14.82 million viewers on TBS and TNT. The viewership increased by 4% from the previous year's final. The winner of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game between UConn and Purdue was the UConn Huskies.

The Purdue Boilermakers lost by 75-60. This was UConn's second consecutive national championship title. It made them the first team to repeat as champions since Florida in 2007.