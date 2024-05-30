Conor McGregor Goes Ballistic on Social Media; Makes Dramatic New Prediction for Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor went on a dramatic social media rant before changing his prediction for the Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier match. Makhachev and Poirier are set to clash this weekend at UFC 302. Their PPV headliner will have the lightweight title on the line.

McGregor has a history with both men. Makhachev is his former foe Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate. Poirier, on the other hand, has fought the Irishman thrice inside the octagon.

Conor McGregor makes new Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier prediction

Islam Makhachev is looking to mark his first successful title defense against Dustin Poirier. On the other hand, this could be Poirier’s last chance to win the undisputed belt. Conor McGregor has previously backed ‘The Diamond’ to win.

However, he has now predicted Makhachev to win via first-round submission. There has been a new debate going on MMA Twitter. Some have pointed out a mark on Makhachev’s leg, claiming the lightweight champion has a staph infection.

McGregor is determined it is staph indeed. However, he still thinks that Dagestani will get the job done against Poirier. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Staph again. This inbred however lives with Staph. This team is infested, make no mistake. Scruff balls. Whatever ya’s are into, I suppose. He still subs Dustin in the 1st.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Conor McGregor is also set for his octagon return at UFC 303. He fights Michael Chandler at welterweight. However, with a win against Chandler, he could be right back in the title picture. The winner of Makhachev vs. Poirier could very well be next for the former two-division champion.

Right now, he is keeping a close eye on how the contest this weekend unfolds. Despite backing Poirier earlier, McGregor is now riding with Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev mocked Conor McGregor’s previous prediction for Dustin Poirier fight

Islam Makhachev has lost only once in his career. He was knocked out by a hook against Adriano Martins. Conor McGregor has previously claimed that Poirier thrives in such a sequence. McGregor said (via MMA Junkie), “[Makhachev has] been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before, and that’s one of Dustin’s best shots.”

Makhachev has mocked McGregor’s previous prediction, saying on the UFC 302 media day, “Dustin can land this with Conor who has become very old guy. But I don’t give him some chance to land some punch to me.”

Although Makhachev is confident in his striking, he is expected to take the grappling route against Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ is a dangerous striker and he has the ability to change the course of a fight at any given moment.