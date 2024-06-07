In 2010, there were rumors of LeBron James' former teammate, Delonte West having an affair with the Lakers legend's mother, Gloria James. Back then, both LeBron and Delonte were playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, a decade later, last year in August 2023, Delonte West addressed the allegations.

"Never ever f**ked anybody's mother, claimed West in the viral video.

His friend who was capturing the video repeated, "He's saying he never f***ed LeBron's mother, and I'ma do it for him Slim, man put the word out."

Interestingly, LeBron James chose to keep mum about this controversy. And, former NBA player John Salley agreed with LeBron James' decision to keep silent. Salley mentioned how talking about it could have made the situation nasty.

For your information, throughout his NBA career, Delonte West has struggled with bipolar disorder. Besides, he also suffered from substance abuse and was prone to self-harm.

Note: On Thursday morning, Delonte West was taken into custody, in Fairfax County, Virginia. The arrest was made because of his violation of his past release conditions. He is also charged with resisting arrest. Currently, West is under detention with a bond amount $2,000.

Delonte West was drafted in 2004 by the Boston Celtics. While playing with the team, he consistently reached the NBA Playoffs. In fact, in the 2007 NBA Finals, Delonte played a key role for the Boston Celtics but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cleveland Cavaliers's 2009-2010 season's performance was affected due to the scandalous rumor

The rumor of Delonte West having an affair with LeBron James' mother was lewd. Consequently, it hampered the Cleveland Cavalier's potential in the 2009-2010 NBA Season. Mainly because the gossip created an uncomfortable atmosphere in the locker room.

That year, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs.LeBron James who was aspiring for rings left the team and joined the Miami Heat in 2010 as a free agent.

4 years later, he returned to Cleveland in 2014 after winning two championships with the Miami Heat. Lebron and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on to win the franchise's first NBA title in 2016. Next, the NBA legend joined the Lakers in 2018.

LeBron James' mother Gloria James raised him single-handedly

Gloria James gave birth to LeBron James when she was just 16. Initially, James' grandmother, Freda helped Gloria. However, when Freda died in 1987 due to cardiac arrest, Gloria had to alone cater to LeBron James alongside his younger brothers.

Being a young and single mum, LeBron James' mother faced a lot of financial struggles. She did several low-paying jobs to make ends meet.

Despite all the hardships, she raised LeBron right. And, the REST IS HISTORY! LeBron James is now an NBA legend. Often, he is compared to Michael Jordan.

Currently, Gloria is the Vice President of the LeBron James Family Foundation. It caters to the underprivileged children in LeBron's hometown, underprivileged children in LeBron's hometown in Akron, Ohio.