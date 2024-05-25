There seems to be a misunderstanding. Michael Jordan and LeBron James likely did not snub each other at the NBA 75th anniversary celebration.

The NBA celebrated its 75th anniversary during the 2022 All-Star Game. During halftime, there was a tribute honoring the 75 greatest players, which included both Michael Jordan and LeBron James. There might have been a moment where MJ simply walked past LeBron. But it wasn't purposeful.

Well, NBA fans love to pit Jordan and James against each other because they're both considered the GOAT. Jordan has won six championships with a perfect 6-0 finals record, while LeBron has won four championships in 10 finals appearances. Jordan also has more regular season MVP awards than LeBron James.

Michael Jordan hugged LeBron James at NBA 75th Anniversary

Michael Jordan and LeBron James shared a warm hug during the NBA's 75th anniversary celebration at the 2022 All-Star Game. There was a friendly embrace between the two legends after they were introduced as part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Michael Jordan also complimented LeBron James when the Lakers icon broke the all-time scoring record in the NBA earlier this year. Jordan most definitely understands the difficulty of such a major milestone.

LeBron James isn't bothered about the GOAT debate

LeBron James has admitted to the GOAT debate featuring him versus Michael Jordan. However, he has made it clear that the GOAT debate is not his main focus. LeBron is more committed to winning championship titles. He has also spoken about his efforts to improve his game and help his team (Lakers) succeed.

Will LeBron James continue to play?

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, believes he has 2-3 more NBA seasons left. The Los Angeles Lakers icon has a player option for next season. This means he can choose to stay with the team for another year. Plus, LeBron is also interested in playing with his son, Bronny, who has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

FYI, Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the NBA at 40 years old. Back then, he was playing for the Washington Wizards. Well, Jordan retired from the NBA two times! He retired for the first time in 1993. This came after he won three consecutive NBA championships with the Bulls. Then, he made a comeback in the NBA two years later and went on to win three more NBA championships with the Bulls.