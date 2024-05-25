Does Mark Zuckerberg Possess MMA Skills? UFC Title Challenger REVEALS Insight on Meta CEO’s Training

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become a popular figure among MMA fighters. He could often be seen posing with fighters like Israel Adesanya and Mackenzie Dern. Zuckerberg has also trained with Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera has assessed the Meta CEO’s MMA skills. Vera reflected on the topic in his recent appearance on the Jaxxon podcast.

Marlon Vera Reveals Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Training

Vera appeared on the Jaxxon podcast alongside former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. While discussing Vera’s career path, Mark Zuckeberg’s topic came up. Fans have often seen him train for MMA. Hence, many are curious to know how good he actually is.

Rockhold asked whether Zuckerberg actually does jiu-jitsu or spars. Vera answered, saying (via The Sportsrush): “No, he spars like he trains with an MMA fighter…They don’t go crazy hard, but for being a businessman, he put on gloves and shinguards and throws.”

Mark Zuckerberg has also been spotted taking part in BJJ tournaments. The meta CEO has risen to the rank of the blue belt as well. However, there are no talks of seeing him fight in MMA.

Last year, rumors surfaced that Mark Zuckerberg could fight Elon Musk in the UFC. Both parties agreed to do the fight, and Dana White was also open to hosting it. However, such a fantasy contest never came to fruition. It could have been a spectacle for fans.

Meet Khai Wu Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Coach

Mark Zuckerberg also has an MMA coach. Khai Wu, his coach, is a bantamweight fighter with a 7-5 record. Wu made his PFL debut in November 2023. He has previously spoken about how he associated with Zuckerberg.

Wu told The Sun: "Mark was looking for martial arts instructors, and our team just so happened to fit the bill. So when we met him, I thought it was just going to be a one-time thing. But then I think we got along, and I think he liked my jokes. We’ve been teaching him ever since."

Mark Zuckerberg is often spotted cageside at UFC events. From PPVs to Fight Nights, his presence has become regular. Clearly, the Meta CEO is a fan of the sport. Whether he will ever lace the gloves on and fight professionally remains to be seen.