Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce's pathway to becoming a 3× Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs was not a smooth ride.

After attending high school days at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio, Travis opted for the University of Cincinnati for his college career. In his final collegiate season, Kelce won College Football Performance Awards Tight End of the Year for 2012. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Cut to the present, Travis Kelce has become an NFL icon with three Super Bowl victories (LIV, LVII, LVIII) under his belt. However, his ascent in the NFL had a bump.

In March 2023, during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Kelce spilled the beans about his suspension. Back in 2010, 4× First-team All-Pro faced a one-season ban from playing football at Cincinnati after testing positive for marijuana. To add a touch of humor, Kelce reflected, "Just goes to show you, if you're bad at school and smoke weed, you can win the Super Bowl twice."

Note: Travis Kelce underwent suspension but was not put behind bars.

Travis Kelce Switched From Being QuaterBack to Tight End

Travis Kelce's playing position in football after the marijuana suspension took a turn. Initially, he played as a quarterback at the Cincinnati Bearcats football program. However, the suspension led him to settle with playing as a tight end.

But why?

When he returned to play for the Cincinnati Bearcats football program in 2011, coach Butch Jones decided to move Travis Kelce to tight. According to Jones, the transition was not quick. It was slow and steady, however, Kelce's new position led him to his third-round selection in the 2013 NFL draft and a historical career.

How Did Jason Kelce Support Travis Kelce During His Suspension?

As reported by NBC Sports, Travis Kelce gave credit to his older brother and Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jason Kelce for being his supporting pillar during the Chiefs TE's year-long suspension in 2010.

In 2010, Travis was living with his brother Jason. Back then, the elder Kelce was playing as the starting left guard for the Bearcats.

Recognizing Jason’s role, Travis hailed him and acknowledged his financial and emotional help during the year-long suspension. As per Chiefs TE, Jason went to the coaches and rooted for him, and Travis was back on the team in the following year.

In 2011, Jason Kelce was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. On the other hand, Travis was taken back by the Cincinnati Bearcats football program. Travis expressed deep gratitude to his brother and said, "I'm forever in debt to this guy for putting his name, our name, putting his honor on the line to get me another chance. When I say I owe it all to him, I really do."

Travis Kelce’s Career Milestones

3× Super Bowl Champion (LIV, LVII, LVIII)

4× First-Team All-Pro (2016, 2018, 2020, 2022)

3× Second-Team All-Pro (2017, 2019, 2021)

9× Pro Bowl (2015–2023)

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

First-Team All-Big East (2012)

Travis Kelce NFL Records

Career Postseason Receptions: 165

Seasons With 1,000+ Receiving Yards By A Tight End: 7

Consecutive 1,000-Yard Receiving Seasons By A Tight End: 7

Receiving Yards In A Season By A Tight End: 1,416

Seasons With 100+ Receptions By A Tight End: 3

Games With 100+ Yards Receiving By A Tight End: 37

Games With 100+ Yards Receiving In A Single Season By A Tight End: 6 (Tied)

Career Receiving Yards Per Game By A Tight End, Minimum 200 Career Receptions: 71.2

Games With 100+ Receiving Yards In The Playoffs: 8 (Tied)









