Harrison Butker Seems to Have No Intentions of Apologizing for His Controversial Commencement Speech

Harrison Butker’s speech has landed the Chiefs’ kicker in the middle of multiple controversies. The NFL star shared his views on US President Joe Biden, COVID-19, the LGBTQ community, and women’s role in society. His statements have received backlash from the global audience.

Butker said that women are told the most diabolical lies about IVF, abortion, and surrogacy. He addressed the female graduates, guessing that the majority of them might be thinking about marriage. He added that a homemaker is the most important title for a woman. Following the hate, Butker answered all his criticisms himself on Saturday.

Harrison Butker Doesn’t Regret Anything

The 2019 NFL scoring leader opened up on his catholic faith at the Regina Chaley Academy. Harrison responded to the hate he has received in the past couple of weeks. He said that it was now clear that so many people hate catholic values.

Butker acknowledged that his beliefs were the point of discussion around the globe. A lot of them expressed a shocking level of hate toward him. The Chiefs' kicker said that whatever he said was a decision he doesn't regret at all. Butker wants to please nobody except Jesus. He quoted that one should never hold back one's thoughts, even if that means losing people.

Butker Thanks His Supporters

Amid the backlash, few have backed the 3x NFL champion. Many said that he has the freedom to speak and promote whatever he likes. Gracie Hunt, the Chiefs’ CEO’s daughter, respects what Butker has achieved as a player and a person.

Butker’s teammates, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, also supported Butker. They believe that what Butker said were his views, which doesn’t concern them. Kelce added that if someone believes something is right, they are free to follow that. Butker is humbled by the support he has received from all walks of life.