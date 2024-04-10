‘He Always Wanted To Be Compared’: Charles Barkley Once Accused Clyde Drexler of Being Jealous of Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley once revealed the jealousy that Clyde Drexler had for Michael Jordan and how the tension in the air was always visible.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  11:18 AM IST |  5K
Twitter
Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler

Any sport without a rivalry won’t have the pulling power when it comes to the audience. The NBA has been full of rivalries during its existence, and one of them is between Clyde Drexler and Michael Jordan. To add fuel to the fire, Charles Barkley mentioned jealousy on Drexler’s part towards MJ.

If Chuck had to believe, then "Clyde the Glide" didn’t like the attention and admiration that Michael Jordan received throughout his career. Clyde Drexler was no ordinary player, but he was always envious of Jordan.

Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler

What did Barkley say?

Barkley stated on The Waddle & Silvy Show in 2012, "I think Clyde has always been jealous of Michael (Jordan), to be honest with you. I think he's always wanted to be compared to Michael. Hey, we all want to be compared to Michael, but we're not. Clyde was a great player, but there was always that jealousy of Michael."

Clyde Drexler, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan

MJ and Clyde always had friction between them

Barkley noticed that even though the Blazers legend was well-received, he appeared to be annoyed by his inability to fully escape the shadow of Michael Jackson's legendary status.

That story went on as far back as Chuck can remember, right up until The Dream Team was assembled and took off for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Barkley suggests that although Jordan and Drexler refrained from speaking about their underlying animosity, the entire Dream Team sensed it in the air.

Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler

What did Chuck say about the Dream Team atmosphere?

Barkley said: "That was one of the incidents and things about the Dream Team; Clyde was trying to play like it was Game 7 against Michael, and that's probably not a good idea. When Michael is driving his kids to school, he thinks it's Game 7."


Careers of Clyde and Jordan

Both Clyde and Jordan were seen as special players and they proved it on the court. Both players have been NBA champions and even though the number of rings varies, it can be said that both played for teams of different standards.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan Once Revealed the Only Player in NBA He Couldn’t Dominate; Details Inside

