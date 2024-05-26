‘He’s Very Articulate About Fighting’: Dana White Compares Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson’s Fighter IQ

UFC CEO Dana White has made a bizarre comparison between Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson’s fighter IQ. White shares a close bond with both superstars. McGregor is perhaps the biggest superstar the UFC has ever had and Tyson needs no introduction.

Meanwhile, White and Tyson are friends as well. The UFC CEO has now revealed how Tyson and McGregor are similar in their fight IQ.

Dana White’s Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson Comparison

Dana White recently appeared on the In Search of the Excellence podcast and made a comparison between Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson. He claims both are very articulate about fighting. White also claimed that the duo’s fighter IQ is the same. He said, as revealed by MARCA: "When you hear him speak, he's very articulate about fighting. When you talk fighter IQ. Like, [Mike] Tyson, Conor's fighter IQ is off the charts."

White further explained how good Conor McGregor is as a business partner. McGregor has been part of some of the highest revenue-generating UFC events in history. He has brought the UFC to mainstream fame. Speaking about the Irish fighter, White said: "Conor is a tremendous businessman. Conor is one of the best partners, if not the best partner, we have ever had when it comes to being in business with somebody. If you look at all the brands that he has built off of his brand, very, very sharp kid."

Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson are polarizing figures. They have millions of fans across the globe. However, the duo have their fair share of critics. One thing is for certain, both made an everlasting impact on combat sports.

Conor McGregor’s Thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson on July 20. Fans and experts have been skeptical of the contest due to the age difference between the two competitors. Paul is 27 while Tyson will be 58 while appearing for the fight night.

Conor McGregor is also skeptical of the upcoming bout. He reckons it’s a strange fight. McGregor said (via Ifn boxing on X): “It’s a bit strange. The interest is low and I don’t know, I don’t understand it. I would prefer Mike [to win].”

Paul vs Tyson is set to be a pro bout as well. The contest’s result will affect both individuals’ pro record. Tyson’s last pro-fight came in 2005 against Kevin McBride. Paul, meanwhile, beat Ryan Bourland in March. The clash will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.