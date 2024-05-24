How Did Conor McGregor Meet Dee Devlin? Exploring the UFC Superstar’s Dating Life

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are one of the most popular MMA couples. The pair met long before the Irish fighter became a superstar. Devlin and McGregor have been through the thick and thin.

They also have four kids together. Their first son Conor Jr. was born in 2017. Croia, their only daughter, was born in 2019. Rian and Mack, the pair’s two other sons, were born in 2021 and 2023.

When did Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin meet?

McGregor and Devlin have been together since they were children. They first met at a party and McGregor fell in love with Devlin. The UFC superstar reportedly used his famous humor to make Devlin fall for him. They have been together since. Speaking about their first interaction, McGregor said:

"I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub. I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls."

Devlin, meanwhile, said:

“He’s very funny. He always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh. He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

McGregor used to work as a plumber at that time. He was even on social welfare. He reportedly earned a yearly wage of USD 1800 at one point. Devlin, however, never left her partner’s side and kept encouraging him.

McGregor then started pursuing a career in MMA and experienced rapid growth. He is now the biggest superstar in the history of the sport. McGregor was also named the world’s richest athlete by Forbes in 2020.

Apart from having a career full of accolades in fighting, he has also grown in business. McGregor launched his liquor brand, Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey. He is also the part-owner of combat sports promotion BKFC at the moment.

However, the grass wasn’t always greener for the superstar fighter. He endured tremendous struggle before reaching the top of the mountain. Devlin has always been like a rock of support for his partner.

When Conor McGregor claimed Dee Devlin was her lifesaver

To pursue an objective single-mindedly, having a supportive partner is very crucial. It also helps a top athlete to stay away from distractions and chase his goals. Dee Devlin has helped Conor McGregor do that. Speaking about Devlin’s role in his success, McGregor said in 2015 (via People Magazine):

"Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her, and that’s for sure. I’m doing all of this for her."