How did John Cena meet his wife Shay Shariatzadeh ? Find Out

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is a name that needs no introduction. While the former WWE star’s professional life has been open to the public, not much is known about his personal life.

Cena was in a six-year relationship with fellow WWE superstar, Nikki Bella, but the couple broke up in 2018. Cena, however, found his love partner once again in Shay Shariatzadeh.

He met her in 2019 and in 2020, the two tied the knot together. However, the fans wonder how the two first met and what happened in such a short time that they decided to marry each other. Read on to know what exactly happened.



How did John Cena meet Shay Shariatzadeh?

The answer was given by the 46-year-old Hollywood star himself. In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, John Cena shared that he met his wife accidentally. He said that it was just a mere coincidence that he went to watch the Super Bowl at a bar, and by chance, Shay Shariatzadeh had also gone there to watch the game.

Cena said that there was an immediate spark between them, and both decided to befriend each other. He said, “So I got a picture with her, and then she brought my wife-to-be over. We have our first fan photo, which we hang proudly where we hang our hats. It's awesome." He further said. "I asked her for her number and she gave me her number, and I didn't wait like the two days [to reach out]. I left the restaurant and on my walk home I [texted], 'It was so nice to meet you, you're beautiful, I'd like to get to know you more if you have any free time coming up I'll make time for you.' She's like, 'You want to go out this weekend?' I said, 'Sure.'"

The star also shared that they had long conversations about who they are, what they like, and what they want to accomplish in life. And in 2020, the pro wrestler married her at an attorney’s office in Tampa, Florida.



All about Shay Shariatzadeh

She is an engineer by profession and has worked in Canada as a product manager at Sonatype, an enterprise software company, where she started working in 2019.

Though she was born in Iran, her marriage certificate mentions her residence in Vancouver. Shay, however, is very private and doesn’t share much on social media.

Her relationship with Cena only became known to the public when the couple attended the first red carpet together in 2019 for the premiere of Cena’s film, Playing With Fire. At the red carpet event, Cena said, “It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date. What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”