‘I Would Be F**king Honored’: Dana White Finally Reveals Real Reason Why He Walked Out of Howie Mendel’s Podcast

Everyone knows a white bald man with a huge connection to combat sports. Joe Rogan or Dana White likely come to mind. But what about Howie Mandel? The UFC CEO's interaction with Mandel became a hot topic online. Why did Dana White abruptly walk out of Mandel's podcast?

Was it a publicity stunt or genuine frustration? Fans speculated endlessly. Now, White has finally revealed the real reason. It wasn't what everyone thought. In a recent interview, White shared a surprising backstory.

Dana White drops the mic... on purpose?

Dana White's infamous walkout from the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast was an immediate sensation that set the internet ablaze. At the time, White's abrupt and controversial exit was explained as his disdain for the seemingly endless social media rounds.

During a recent podcast sitdown, the hosts joked about him sustaining longer than his “Mandel walkout.” However, White revealed a new angle to the story and shed light on the real reason behind his walkout.

"I did the Sage Steele Podcast, where she called me Joe," White began. "First of all, I love her. She asked me to be her first guest on the podcast. So, I got out there. Now, the studio is owned by Howie Mandel. We get down with the podcast, Howie Mandel walks in… we hit it off, we started talking, great dude. He owns these social media companies and a lot of stuff. Howie Mandel owns a lot of sh*t people don't realize."

White continued, "So we're walking through stuff and he goes, 'Would you do me a favor? Would you come in, get up, and walk out of my podcast?' I go, 'I would be fu*king honored to walk off your podcast' because I'm so sick of doing podcasts. So, we go in there and do it. He says, ‘Take it to the grave.’ I say, done."

During the podcast with Sage Steele, another funny incident occurred. Steele accidentally called White "Joe Rogan," causing a hilarious exchange. White laughed and roasted her for the mix-up, saying, "What’s Joe Rogan’s dream? Did you just think I was Joe? You just called me f**ing Joe Rogan."

Howie Mandel even joined the fun. He emerged from the shadows and laughed over Steele's confusion, adding to the light-hearted atmosphere. Despite the initial controversy, it turns out that Dana White's walkout was a pre-planned stunt. Both men wanted to create a viral moment, and they succeeded.

