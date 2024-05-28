Is Dustin Poirier More Battle-Tested Than Islam Makhachev? Michael Bisping Claims One’s Record ‘Smokes’ the Others

Michael Bisping has compared Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev’s UFC records. The duo are set to headline in the main event of UFC 302. Poirier gets his third and perhaps final shot at undisputed UFC gold.

However, he faces a formidable opponent in Makhachev. The lightweight king is one of the most complete fighters on the roster. Fans are already buzzing about this upcoming trailblazing clash.

Michael Bisping Says Dustin Poirier Has a Better Record Than Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier has been a household name in MMA since making his WEC debut in 2010. He has been a mainstay in the UFC featherweight division. Poirier is also a former interim lightweight champion.

'The Diamond' has also fought for the undisputed title twice, suffering submission losses on both occasions. Michael Bisping thinks Poirier has fought better competition than Makhachev during his career. He said (via MMA Fighting): "When you look at the record of Dustin Poirier and you compare it to Islam Makhachev's, Dustin's record smokes Islam's. Which sounds like I'm being disrespectful to Islam. I'm not, but when you look at Islam, yeah, fought Bobby Green then it was for the belt against [Charles] Oliveira. Twice against [Alexander] Volkanovski."

Bisping added: “When you look at Poirier, I mean, it’s insane. Max Holloway multiple times. Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor three times, Jim Miller, Dan Hooker, Oliveira, [Michael] Chandler, Gaethje again, Benoit Saint Denis. In terms of experience, he’s fought the tougher guys. I think that’s fair to say. Now, competition in common, Islam beat Charles Oliveira whereas Dustin lost.”

Makhachev, meanwhile, is currently set for his third title defense. He has defeated Alexander Volkanovski twice after winning the belt. This is the first time he will face off against a ranked lightweight since winning the belt.

Both fighters have ample experience under their belts. Fans are expressing an explosive showdown. While Makhachev is one of the best grapplers to ever step foot inside the octagon, Poirier’s striking is as good as anybody's.

Dustin Poirier Shares Gameplan for Islam Makhachev Fight

Islam Makhachev is no slouch when it comes to striking. However, he holds a clear advantage in the grappling department. Poirier has acknowledged that. He also agreed that fighters of Makhachev’s style have caused him issues.

Poirier is clear in what he wants to do, that is to knock Makhachev out. He said (via Sports Illustrated): "I don't know if it's a weak point, but he's right. People who try to slow the fight down and make it a grappling chess match. Those have been the hardest fights for me to get going because I do best when it stays a fight. When it doesn't slow down, when it's a scramble with punches flying and both of us bleeding, that's where I do the best work and I'm not trying to hold him down and win rounds. I'm trying to knock him out and hurt him and finish him and get out of there. That's the way I fight."

Poirier is 35 and has already hinted at retirement after UFC 302, regardless of the outcome of the Makhachev fight. A win against Makhachev can be the cherry on his ever-impressive resume.