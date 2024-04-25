Jey Uso Reveals WWE Did Have Plans For Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt; Find Out Why It Never Happened

The WWE Universe has always wondered why there was never an intense storyline between ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns and The Fiend Bray Wyatt, despite both of them being hot wrestlers. Apart from one single title match at Payback in 2020, the two never got into a long feud, which is strange.

In 2020, Roman Reigns had just taken a heel turn upon his return from Leukemia, while Bray Wyatt had become the crowd’s favorite with his Fiend character. Ray Wyatt's enormous fan base was evident from the fact that the WWE Universe was furious with him for losing the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg at the Super Showdown.

Roman Reigns returned to the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in 2020 and attacked Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Later at Payback, he met the two in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match and won the WWE Universal Championship, and that was the end of it.

After winning the title, Reigns got into a storyline with his cousin Jey Uso while Bray Wyatt started his feud with Randy Orton, and the Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt's storyline never took off after Payback.

However, that was not supposed to be! Jey Uso recently revealed that there were plans for a storyline between Reigns and Wyatt, but that was dropped.



What Did Jey Uso say?

While speaking at the Gorilla Position, Jey Uso said that the original plan for Roman Reigns’ Tribal Chief character was to feud with The Fiend. He said, “At first, I think the first angle that Roman was supposed to have was with The Fiend, but I don’t think The Fiend would have elevated The Tribal Chief the way it came through me. It was just leveling up every single week.”

As per Jey Uso, the reason it was dropped was because The Fiend’s character wouldn’t have leveled up Roman Reigns’ status as Tribal Chief, the way he did. Secondly, Jey Uso’s association with Reigns, with both of them being part of the Anoa’i family, also gave WWE the stage to set the Bloodline’s story.

And that not only upped Roman Reigns’ status in WWE after his return but also increased the popularity of the Usos. “I definitely leveled up during the pandemic. In 2020, there was no one there, right? It was literally Paul [Heyman], Hunter [Triple H], me, and Roman [Reigns]. That’s the most interaction I’ve ever had with them; it was more intimate than ever. Actually, we all learned together on how to elevate [each other]; we ain’t got no people here. Now, we got to bleed through these cameras,” he said.



So it was all business reasons that never allowed a feud between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt. He was then released by the company in 2021 but returned to Extreme Rules in 2022 with a new character that claimed to be his real-life self.

After the 2023 Royal Rumble, he took a hiatus from WWE due to medical reasons after getting diagnosed with COVID-19, which exacerbated a pre-existing heart condition. On August 24, he passed away due to a heart attack.

