Nick Young shared some interesting stories about Kobe Bryant in a recent interview on Vlad TV. Apparently, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard wanted Kobe to sign a pair of Adidas sneakers to keep it as a memento. Kobe who collaborated with Nike for an endorsement deal was reluctant.

Next, the late Los Angeles Lakers legend threw Young's Adidas shoes in the trash! Kobe insisted that he would only sign Nike shoes. As per Nick Young, he eventually got Bryant to sign a new pair with a personalized message.

The entire encounter happened after the Los Angeles Lakers' final game of the 2015-16 season. The Lakers had a rough season. Plus, Kobe Bryant was playing his last NBA game. It was an all-in-all emotional night.

Kobe Bryant's switch from Adidas to Nike

At 17, Kobe Bryant signed his first deal with Adidas. However, due to off-court issues, he struck a deal with Nike for a reported $40 million over 4 years in 2003.

Nike initially kept Kobe under wraps for almost two years. As Kobe's career flourished, so did his Nike deal. The signature Kobe shoe line became a major success. The Kobe A.D. line was launched in 2016.

Negotiations between Nike and Bryant ended after his tragic passing in 2020. In March 2021, a new deal was reached. Currently, 100% of net proceeds go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. DeMar DeRozan, a close friend of Kobe's, became the new face of the Kobe brand.



Kobe Bryant and Nick Young were teammates in the Lakers

Kobe and Nick played with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2013 to 2016. Unfortunately, the Lakers weren't particularly successful during this period. They didn't make it past the first round of the playoffs in the above-mentioned seasons. Nevertheless, Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality had a positive influence on younger players like Young.

Where did Nick Young go after his Lakers' tenure?

After playing for four seasons with the Lakers, Nick Young signed with the Golden State Warriors. In 2018, the Warriors clinched the NBA championship title.

After playing for a single NBA season with the Warriors, Nick signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets. But, his playing time was short. Young was waived after just four games.